How to Get iMessage on Windows

iMessage is an Apple-exclusive application. You can use it on your Mac without any problem. But, Can you use an an Apple-built app like iMessage on a Windows System?

Since iMessage falls under Apple’s product, you won’t find an official or direct way to use it on Windows. However, it does not mean that there is no possibility.

Methods to Get iMessage on Windows

Before getting an iMessage on you desktop, these is a preliminary step you have to perform. Whatever method you may try, you will need to access the content and use iMessage through your Apple ID.

For that, you need to activate Messages for your Apple ID on you iOS device. Here, we are demonstrating the steps on an iPhone.

Select Settings > Apple ID.

Goto iCloud.

Locate Messages and Tap on it.

Toggle on Sync this iPhone.



Note: The same Apple ID needs to be inserted in Mac and Windows in the later section.

Using Chrome Remote Desktop

The Chrome Remote Desktop is an extension tool on Chrome that allows you to link multiple computers. It helps users access one computer using the other with a proper internet connection.

The extension help sync Chrome across devices. You can link Mac and Windows as well. It makes using and receiving iMessages on Windows possible. Remember to Sync your iPhone to link iPhone messages to iCloud using the earlier-mentioned method. You also need to disable Sleep Mode on Mac.

Step 1: Installation

The first thing necessary for this process is Google Chrome. On both Windows and Mac, you need to download the web browser. Secondly, you need to install the Chrome Remote Desktop extension on both devices. To do so,

Open the web browser on Windows and Mac. You need to sign in with the same Google Account. Then, head to Chrome Web Store. Search Chrome Remote Desktop and select the extension.

Choose Add to Chrome.

If asked, select Add extension.



Step 2: Setup

Once the extension is added to Chrome on both devices, you need to follow the steps below to use iMessage on Windows

On both Windows and Mac, click the Puzzle icon beside Address bar. Press Chrome Remote Desktop.

Hit the Download icon.

Choose Accept & Install.

Then, follow the onscreen instructions to install it. Now, input your computer name and hit Enter.

Type the PIN in both entries. Choose Start.

When prompted, select Yes. On Mac, select Open Accessibility Preferences. Go to Accessibility > Privacy > Check ChromeRemoteDesktopHost. After that, press Open Screen Recording Preferences, follow the instructions, and hit OK. Then, press Close. Choose Remote Support. Select Generate Code.

On Windows, choose Remote Support. Then, type the Access Code shown on Mac and hit Enter.

Choose Share on Mac, and you will see a confirmation message on the screen. Now, on your Mac, launch iMessage, type your Apple ID credentials, and use iMessage on Windows.

Using VMware

In general, VMware virtualizes the computing architecture to create a virtual machine where you can run different operating systems. They create a combined software-hardware environment to function as a physical computer.

So, installing it on your Windows computer will create a virtualized space where you can run macOS and other operating systems. Once you have macOS in the VMware, you can run iMessage and other OS applications.

You need to ensure that your computer has high-end specs, as these machines need substantial space and resources.

Step 1: Preparation

Here are a few things you need to do before heading to the Installation process.

Remember to check the System Requirement. You will need to Download the macOS ISO file.

Also, download macOS Unlocker.

Once unlocker is downloaded, use an unzipping tool and extract it.

Step 2: Installation

You can check out the steps below to learn how to install macOS on VMware and use iMessage.

Open VMware website and download it.

Locate the downloaded EXE file and install it. Now, open VMware Workstation Player.

Choose Use VMware Workstation 16 Player for free for non-commercial use, and press Continue > Finish. You also need to download the tool and patch from the unlocker site.

Select Create a New Virtual Machine.

Choose Installer disc image file (iso) > Browse, and select the ISO file.

Select the Apple Mac OS X and macOS version > Next > Next.

Set the Maximum disk size to 55, select Store virtual disk as a single file, and press Next > Finish.

Close VMware app. Locate and open the VM folder. Right-click .vmx file, and choose Open with > More apps > Notepad.

Paste the following code as the last entry on the file and save it

cpuid.0.eax = “0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:1011” cpuid.0.ebx = “0111:0101:0110:1110:0110:0101:0100:0111” cpuid.0.ecx = “0110:1100:0110:0101:0111:0100:0110:1110” cpuid.0.edx = “0100:1001:0110:0101:0110:1110:0110:1001” cpuid.1.eax = “0000:0000:0000:0001:0000:0110:0111:0001” cpuid.1.ebx = “0000:0010:0000:0001:0000:1000:0000:0000” cpuid.1.ecx = “1000:0010:1001:1000:0010:0010:0000:0011” cpuid.1.edx = “0000:0111:1000:1011:1111:1011:1111:1111” featureCompat.enable = "TRUE"