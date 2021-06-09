How to Get better at CSGO Fast

First-person shooters have evolved a lot since their starting days. From the first Doom game to now ever-present titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and more. But there is a game that has stood the test of time. Counter-Strike Global Offensive is a 5 v 5 tactical shooter game beloved by a Veteran FPS gamer.

Counter-Strike as a franchise started as a mod for the original Half-Life game. The game finally got its full-fledged development after Valve bought the rights to the modded game. After 21 years, Counter-Strike still is one of the beloved FPS games in the market.

The old game has undergone many changes, from graphics rehaul, design changes, game mode changes, and more. Even though the game formula has stayed the same since its day 1 launch. But the changes in game style, different META shifts, competitive changes, and more rejuvenated the game. Counter-Strike is not the same old point-and-shoot game as we remember.

Before you head into Counter-Strike as a newbie, we suggest improving your overall gameplay. There are several things that you can improve a lot in-game through practice and obtaining knowledge. But there are several other factors which we can’t teach you. These factors will blossom as you invest more and more hours in the game.

We have formulated a list focusing on the significant areas that you should improve through practice. Before heading into the list, let’s break down the game into bits. It will allow you to get a bit more familiar with the game itself.

Here Are all CSGO Game Modes:

Counter-Strike has a unique game mode called Bomb Defusal. The ‘Bomb Defuse’ game mode is the primary and renowned gameplay. Talking in short, You start as one of the two factions in-game; Counter-Terrorist and Terrorist. Terrorists try to take a bomb site and plant the bomb. After the bomb is planted, Terrorists try to defend the bomb from the Counter-Terrorists.

Counter-Terrorist, as you know by now, try to defend a bomb site and defuse the bomb if it ever gets planted. Now that sounds simple and relatively easy to grasp. You just take your preferred weapon of choice and run into battle. But there are a lot of variables that will change the outcome of the game.

Variables like the economy, strategy, utility usage, and more will affect the outcome of the round and even the game. The ‘Bomb Defusal’ is the primary game mode and the only model used in competitive play.

There are several other modes like:

Deathmatch : Free For All; The player with the highest point in a fixed time wins.

: Free For All; The player with the highest point in a fixed time wins. Casual : Laidback version of the Defusal Game mode

: Laidback version of the Defusal Game mode Unranked : Bomb Defusal game mode

: Bomb Defusal game mode Ranked : Competitive Bomb Defusal game mode

: Competitive Bomb Defusal game mode War Games: Mini-Games like Flying Scoutsman and Gun Game

Whichever game modes you play, you need to follow this list to improve your overall CSGO gameplay.

Fastest Ways on How To Get better At CSGO

Rehearse Your Aims

You might have heard this particular phrase “Grab a mouse and click on heads.” The Phrase sounds easy but is quite hard to perform. Aiming has defined the FPS genre as a whole. You may not have good aim or fast reaction speed. But practice will eventually make anyone good at the game, not perfect.

You can train your aim in workshop maps like aim_botz or head into a deathmatch game mode. Aim_botz is your best run-of-the-mill aim trainer widely accepted by the CSGO community. The arena is filled with bots to train your aim and go into more profound techniques like tracking and flicking. There are a lot of training settings like bot movement, placing objects, and more.

Practice Spray Patterns

After you finally get your hand and eye coordination, we suggest learning about the weapons. Each weapon has unique properties, or we call it “spray pattern.” Each weapon follows a bullet spray pattern and shoots all over the place. Pressing and holding the fire button, the weapons like the rifle and SMGs will keep on shooting until the magazine runs out.

Each weapon has a different spray pattern but is relatively easy to learn. You can check the spray pattern in-game or check it on the internet. Players will have to fight against the gun recoil to control the spray to shoot at a fixed point. Here is a video that will help you learn more on the spray pattern topic.

Coordinate your Utilities and Team

Counter-Strike provides multiple utilities for players to take advantage of the situation. The game presents you with Smokes, Molotoves, Flash Bangs, Grenades, decoys, and Zeus (Taser).

The Smoke helps you to block some sections of the map. Molotoves help to remove players from a position or block the paths. Flashbangs blind your opponent for a clean kill, but be careful not to blind your teammates. Grenades are a massive damage dealer. Decoys help to distract enemies. Zeus is a powerful weapon with a one-hit kill potential. But you have to be much close to get a kill.

Counter-Terrorists have an extra utility Defuse Kit. The C4 requires 10 seconds to defuse the bomb. The Defuse Kit reduces the defuse time to 5 seconds, making it viable in challenging situations.

Learn Your Maps Knowledge

To properly win a game, map knowledge is essential. Map knowledge will help you during games enabling you to react to teammate calls or pass information to the team. You can quickly smoke a position or flank an enemy gaming an upper hand.

Map Knowledge is quite handy for any game, and CSGO benefits it the most. CSGO Active Duty Map has 7 Maps; Mirage, Inferno, Vertigo, Nuke, Overpass, Dust II, and Ancient. If you learn the callouts and utilities for these maps, you will already have the upper hand. Executing a bomb site or retaking a site will be easier.

Game Sense is quite tough to explain. You can learn it, but after hours of gaming, you will have enough experience developing your game sense. Game Sense will enhance your gameplay in-game, keeping you active and aware.

Once you put in hours, you will develop a sense of thinking about the opponent’s position, ways to win the aim battle, decimating flanks, and overall gaining a mental edge over the opponents.

Crank Up The Volume

Yes, your opponents can hear you and so can you. So, take this to your advantage. To know if your enemies are close, listen carefully to their sound. You can hear them reloading, picking up/ changing /dropping the weapons, using scope, running, climbing and obviously shooting. Follow the sound and surprise them!!

And for the ultimate mastery, play around with the sound settings.

Plan Your Reloads

You wanna be separated from noob to pro? Then, stop reloading anywhere you feel like. I’ve seen many newbies reloading right on the freeway. This slows you down and gives your enemy an advantage.

Before your bullets empties, find safe place a wall or a building away from enemies. Always ask your team mate to cover you. Incase, someone is following you.

Manage your economy

The economy plays a significant role in the game. Each team starts with an equal amount of cash. If you lose a round, you gain loss bonuses which will stack up until you win a round. The loss bonus resets after you win a round. Each player needs to manage their economy and buy weapons and utility.

Yes, the game is not forgiving like Call of Duty or any other FPS. Being more specific the not everyone will reward you with the same amount of cash. If you get a kill with a rifle, you will get $300, SMG gives you $600, Shotgun gives $900, Pistol gives $500, Sniper gives $100, and Knife kill gives you $1500. So the demographics are quite different, and there are some expectations like the Deagle (gives $300) and P90 (gives $300).

PS: The Zeus kills award no money when you get a kill. So that is an expensive $300 utility.

Communicate, Communicate, Communicate

Communication is the key to victory. If you don’t communicate with your team, you will miss out on important information. Even in ranked lobbies, people try to communicate to win games. If you are flashing or smoking a position, please call it out to your teammate.

And for the love of God, please don’t talk too much in-game and constantly call out if you see an enemy.

Use a Third-Party Matchmaking

Valve has an excellent matchmaking system. But the system is quite buggy and has to suffer from hackers. Even though the VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) looks good, it takes time to take its decision finally.

Third-Party Matchmaking services like FaceIt and ESEA provide high-level anti-cheat protection and comes with 128-tick servers. The game experience is elevated and is quite fun. You get better teammates, and everyone is competing to reach the top. FaceIt has an excellent ranking system with cash prizes as rewards.

So here are some tips and tricks to improve your CSGO game. You might not have high-end hardware or a 240Hz monitor to run the game. But you can develop these skills beforehand to reach your peak. If you feel we missed any points, please comment below, and we hope you benefit from our guide.

Buy A Better Mouse

Your mouse is your weapon on FPS games. A little investment in a better mouse with high DPI sensor can help you allot in your performance. Avoid heavy mouse with more than 2 programmable buttons. These mouse actually slows you down. Mouse like Glorious Model O and Logitech G Pro are worth a look for point and shoot games.