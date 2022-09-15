If you are watching foreign-language content or a video with an intricate accent, closed caption features are a lifesaver. Moreover, it also enhances your playback experience as you can keep track of audio sound while watching a video over time.

Luckily, Hulu has this accessibility feature for their videos. So, with just the minor tweaks on playback settings, you can get a closed caption on your video. Without further ado, let us guide you on how to do it in this article.

How to Get Closed Caption on Hulu?

You can get a closed caption on your Hulu video from the video playback controls settings. You can enable the subtitles and select the preferred language on your video. Your video will start playing with closed captions.

Moreover, you can also change the subtitle language anytime you want from the Subtitle Language Settings. But, you must note that Hulu has limited languages on closed captions. For some videos, you can find both English and Spanish. However, for some, there is English only.

You can check out the steps for it on various devices below.

On Android

Open Hulu App and login if you haven’t Locate and start playing the video Tap on the screen once to see the Playback controls menu Hover over Gear icon at the top for Settings

Under Subtitles & Captions, choose the On option

Under Subtitle Language, tap on your preferred language option

On iOS

Launch Hulu app and sign in to your account Play the video you want to watch Now, for Playback controls menu, tap on your screen once At the top, navigate to Gear icon

Under Subtitles, drag the Toggle towards the right to turn it on

You can choose your preferred subtitles language

On Web

On your web browser, enter Hulu.com Sign in to your Hulu account Then, play a video of your choice Move your cursor on the screen for playback control menu Hover your cursor to the Settings icon at the bottom From the menu, click on the Subtitles Audio option

Now, under Subtitles, you can just select the subtitle language



On Smart TV

On your Smart TV, launch Hulu Play the video you want to get a closed caption On your remote, press Up button Choose Settings Under Subtitles, click on your preferred caption language

How to Turn on Audio Description?

Besides closed caption, there is also an audio description feature for more than 60 movies and shows on Hulu. Basically, it is an audio track in a video that provides a detailed description of the scene.

If your video has an audio description option and it supports your device, you can find out the steps to turn it on below.

On Web

On a web browser, launch Hulu website Sign in to your Hulu account and play a show or movie Then, on the video screen, move your cursor to see Playback control menu Navigate to the Settings icon at the bottom Choose Subtitle Audio

Under Audio, click on English-Audio Description



On Smart TV

On your smart TV, open Hulu Play a show or movie Then, press the Up button on your remote for playback controls Choose Settings Under Audio Language, select English – Audio Description

Note: The video might not have the feature if you do not see the English – Audio Description option.