How to Get Cortana to Use Google Chrome

Searching anything via Cortana will redirect you to Microsoft Edge. It will further open Bing to complete your search. It is the default setting on your Windows computer.

The initial idea was to uplift Microsoft Edge and Bing’s popularity through Cortana. In 2016, the company even cited that they won’t let any other browser interfere with the search done through Cortana.

Meanwhile, there is no restriction as such, and you can still set any web browser as the default. But, it still uses Bing as the preferred search engine. However, you can get rid of Bing and get Cortana to use Google as the default search engine.

How to Get Cortana to Use Chrome?

There are a few things you need to do before you can successfully get Cortana to use Chrome. It includes setting up Cortana, choosing it as the default browser, and downloading the Chrometana Pro extension. After you do all these things, you can use Cortana, and the search result will open in Chrome.

We will provide detailed information on everything necessary to get Cortana to use Chrome.

Setting Up Cortana

First, you need to set up Cortana. You need to sign in via your Microsoft Account. Once activated, you can then use it freely. To do so,

Click the Talk to Cortana icon from the Taskbar. Or, head to Start menu, type Cortana and select the application. Press Sign in.

Choose or input your Microsoft Account and choose Continue.



You will now see the Cortana screen. You can type anything, and Cortana will give you a response. Likewise, you can also speak to command Cortana.

To customize Cortana as per your need, you can click Three-dots on the top left. Then, choose Settings, and you will see Keyboard shortcut, Microphone, Voice activation, and Privacy options. Select an option, change settings or provide necessary permissions for Cortana.

Set Chrome as Your Default Browser

Microsoft Edge is set as the default browser on your PC. So, it is essential that you change it to Chrome to let Cortana access it. You will need to head to the Settings menu and allocate that role to Chrome. Doing so will let your computer recognize it as the priority browser to open any external links.

Press the Windows logo. Type and choose Settings. Select Apps.

Pick Default apps from the left sidebar. Head to the Web browser section and select Microsoft Edge or another browser allocated as your Default browser.

Now, pick Google Chrome.



Add Extension

With Chrome set as the default browser, you will now need to add Chrometana Pro extension to the browser. It is an open-source extension that compels the computer system to bypass Bing! as the default engine. Instead, Windows will now systemize Cortana to open Chrome. Everything you search in Cortana will be redirected to it.

Open Chrome. Visit Chrome Web Store. In the search bar, type Chrometana Pro Redirect Cortana and Bing, and choose the same name extension.

Now, press Add to Chrome.

You will see a dialog box; choose Add extension. It will open a new window, ignore it and close the page.



Use Chrome in Cortana

After making all the necessary adjustments, all you need to do is open Cortana and start searching.

Type or Speak in Cortana. It will display the possible results. Don’t worry when you see the Bing logo beneath the search result. Now, click on search result. It will open in Chrome instead of Bing.



If you encounter some error or Cortana fails to work on your computer, we have another article discussing the troubleshooting methods; you can give it a read.