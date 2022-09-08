How to Get Microsoft Excel on a Mac

Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular spreadsheet applications till date. So, it’s no surprise that plenty of users want to get excel on a Mac.

Although there is plenty of other spreadsheet software you can work on, Excel never disappoints. Microsoft Excel on macOS provides a ton of functions, with a wide range of languages you can choose from, 91 to be exact. However, its enormous data compatibility is probably its best feature.

Is Excel Free on Mac?

Microsoft Excel comes in two different versions on Mac, online and offline. The online version is free to use for all users but requires a constant connection to the internet.

The offline versions, however, require you to subscribe to Microsoft 365 to use Excel and other Office applications for a long time. Nevertheless, you’ll still get a 30 days trial for free.

How to Get Excel on a Mac?

There are a few different ways to download Excel on a Mac computer. You can choose to do so either from the App Store or through the official Microsoft site.

From App Store

The easiest way to download MS Excel on a Mac is through the App Store. All you need to do is sign in to the App Store via your Apple ID and search for excel to download it.

Click on the Apple menu bar. Open App Store. If you’ve not signed in with your Apple ID, click Sign In from the bottom left corner.



If you’re already signed in, you’ll see your profile on this part of the window. Once you’re logged in, search for Excel. On the Results page, click Get, followed by Install. Wait until the file fully downloads.

Open Microsoft Excel. You’ll now see the option to either Go Premium, Sign In, Restore previous purchase, or Skip to read-only mode. Choose any as per your preference.



If you have never purchased a Microsoft 365 subscription and are now planning to do so, you have to Go Premium. But if you have already subscribed to Microsoft 365, Sign In. However, if you previously bought a Microsoft 365 subscription from your current Apple ID, you can Restore previous purchase.

Read-only mode is available for free if you want to use Excel to just read the data within it. You cannot, however, make any changes to any of your spreadsheet files.

You can also search for Microsoft 365 and get the entire Microsoft Office bundle via the App Store as well.

From Microsoft Website

Another method you get Excel on Mac is through the official Microsoft page. Here, you’ll have three options; either download the entire Microsoft 365 catalog, download Excel standalone, or use the online version.

Through Microsoft 365

The Microsoft 365 feature provides a lot more features than the ‘normal’ Microsoft applications. It is a cloud-based service, so all your data can be directly saved to the server. Also, you can have multiple users access a single Excel document and make changes to it simultaneously. For this,

Choose Microsoft 365 for either Home or Business.

Choose a suitable plan for you and Buy now.

If you already own a Microsoft 365 subscription, click on Renew Now. Fill out the subscription form. Now, after this process is complete, you’ll be taken to your profile. Here, navigate to the Installs tab. Then, Install Office.

Once it is installed, you can use Excel on your Mac.

However, if you’re a student and your school has set you up with a Microsoft Office plan, you can also use Excel via Office 365 Education. All you have to do is enter your school email address and fill out the form as per the instructions on the screen.

Download Excel Individually

You also have the option to download Microsoft Excel standalone from other office applications. For this, you have to pay upfront. But unlike the 365 subscriptions, you don’t need to renew it yearly. So,

Look to buy Microsoft Excel. But first, Sign in to your Microsoft Account. Then, click on Buy Now beside Excel.

You’ll be taken to your cart from where you can Checkout your order. Choose a Payment method and Place order.



Use Excel Online

If you want to skip all the payments and subscriptions, you can opt to use the web version of Microsoft Excel. For this, all you have to do is sign in with your Microsoft account and use Excel for free!

However, your system has to be connected to the internet at times. And if, unfortunately, there’s a network outage while you’re in the middle of your work, all your data could be lost. So, save your document from time to time.