Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”

There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.

Before you attempt to unlock the iPhone, there are a few things you should know: Your iPhone’s data will be erased. But, you can later restore it from an iCloud backup.

You will need a Mac or Windows PC and a compatible lighting USB cable.

Your iPhone must be connected to the internet using Wi-Fi or Mobile data.

You will need to know your Apple ID and Password.

The Find My feature should have been enabled before your iPhone was locked.

While the iPhone is being restored, do not disconnect your iPhone.

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password?

Erase Your iPhone From the Lock Screen

If you are using iOS 15.2 or higher version, there’s an option to erase the iPhone directly from the lock screen. The erase iPhone option only appears when your iPhone is disabled. This method is quite straightforward and is not that complex, either.

On the lock screen of your iPhone, you will find an erase iPhone option in the bottom-right corner. Tap on it.

Tap again on Erase iPhone.

Enter your Apple ID password. Then, your iPhone will start erasing. That may take a while to complete the process. After that, you can follow the on-screen guide to set up the iPhone.



Erase Your iPhone With Recovery Mode and a Computer

If you are using iOS 15.1 or earlier, you may not see the Erase iPhone on the lock screen. So, you need to take the help of a computer (Mac or Windows) to put your device in recovery mode to erase the iPhone.

If you are using macOS Catalina or later, you need to use the Finder application. Or, if you are using macOS Mojave or an earlier version, or a windows computer, you need to use iTunes. If you don’t have iTunes, you can download it for free. Make sure to log in with the same Apple ID on iTunes/Finder as on your iPhone.

Similarly, iOS 15.2 or higher users can also try this method if the above didn’t work for you.

Step 1: Enter Your iPhone Into Recovery Mode

Firstly, you need to enter your iPhone into recovery mode to erase all the content and settings. After erasing the device from recovery mode, your iPhone will get unlocked.

To enter recovery mode, the steps may vary depending on your iPhone’s model. So, find your device model and follow the below steps.

For iPhone X or later, iPhone 8 series, iPhone SE (second generation)

Press and hold the side and volume buttons until the Power menu appears. Then, slide to the Right to Power off your device.

Now, press and hold the Side button and immediately connect your iPhone to the computer. Keep pressing the Side button until the recovery mode appears.



For iPhone 7 series

Press and hold the Side button until the power menu appears. Then, power off your device by sliding to the right. Press and hold the Volume down button and immediately connect your iPhone to the computer. Keep pressing the Volume down button until the recovery mode appears.

For iPhone 6s or earlier, iPhone SE (first generation)

Press the side button for a few seconds. Then, drag your finger to the right to power off the device. Press and hold the Home button and immediately connect your iPhone to the computer. Keep pressing the Home button until you see the recovery mode display on your device.

Step 2: Restore your iPhone on a Computer

After successfully entering the recovery mode, you can restore your iPhone by following the steps below.

Once you are in recovery mode, open the iTunes/finder on your computer. Then, click on your iPhone. Now, you need to click on Restore iPhone. It will erase all the data on your iPhone.

Click on Restore and Update.

Once the restore is completed, your iPhone will restart.

Erase iPhone With Find My

This is another easy method you can try to erase an iPhone wirelessly. The best part of this method is that you can erase an iPhone from any device, whether mobile, PC, tablet, etc. However, the device should be connected to the internet and login with an iCloud account. Also, your locked iPhone must have enabled Find my to use it.

Go to iCloud. Sign in with the same Apple ID you used on your locked iPhone. Then, tap on the Menu icon. Select Find My.

Click on All devices. Select your iPhone.

Tap Erase iPhone. You will be prompted to enter your Apple ID.



Contact Apple Support

If you still cannot unlock it or something went wrong in the erasing process, then you may need to take your iPhone to Apple tech support. However, you will have to show evidence that it’s actually your device and you’re not trying to unlock someone else’s device. If it’s yours and you mistakenly lock it, the technician can help you unlock the device.