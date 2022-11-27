Kodi is a popular open-source media hub for streaming videos, podcasts, and many more. It is available on various platforms like PC, mobile, gaming consoles, etc. If you are getting Kodi on your Windows, the setup process is not as complex as you think.

Well, as long as your device is compatible with Kodi, installing it on your Windows can be done in a snap. You can find the official application on the Microsoft Store or install the program using Chocolatey. After installation, you can download your preferred add-ons and start streaming on Kodi.

How to Get Kodi on Windows?

On Windows, you can get Kodi from their official website or Microsoft Store. Besides, we have also mentioned other alternative methods. But, before you begin, you can check if Kodi is compatible with your Windows PC from their official website.

Using Microsoft Store

The quickest way to get Kodi on Windows is from the Microsoft Store. When you look for a Kodi application, you can find the Download option for it. Also, Kodi will automatically update to the latest version and make it available for installation on the store.

With this method, you do not have to set up your Kodi manually. The application will be instantly ready to use once you install it. You can check out the steps given below.

From the Windows Start, open Microsoft Store.

On the top search bar, type Kodi and press Enter. Next to the Kodi, click the Install button.

Wait until it downloads fully. Click Open.

You can start using the application.

Using Website

In case you cannot download Kodi on Windows from the Microsoft Store, you can install the .exe version from their official website. After installing the exe file, you must set up Kodi manually to make it ready for use. We recommend you use this method if you want to avoid automatic updates on your application. Kodi releases various versions such as Recommended, Pre-release, or Development Builds.

Before we jump on to the installation steps, let us check out what each version is about.

Recommended: Generally recommended are the recent versions of Kodi. Since it is the most stable build among all, we recommend you install it.

Generally recommended are the recent versions of Kodi. Since it is the most stable build among all, we recommend you install it. Pre-release: Pre-release is the beta release of Kodi with the bug fixes of recommended versions. The software is still in the testing phase before being flagged by the company as a stable release. Although it is an upcoming build, it is secure to install.

Pre-release is the beta release of Kodi with the bug fixes of recommended versions. The software is still in the testing phase before being flagged by the company as a stable release. Although it is an upcoming build, it is secure to install. Development Builds: Development builds are the software version where the features are added and tested simultaneously. Since these versions are experimental, they will most likely have bugs. So, this build type is only available to a limited number of people who are solely dedicated to adding or developing the feature into an app.

Here are the steps for installing Kodi from a website.

Go to your web browser. Enter Kodi download for Windows. On the Recommended tab, you can see different Installer options. You can choose one and click on it to install it.

In case you wish to install other versions, hover over other tabs. Click on the Installer. Once the installation completes, you can click on the Kodi.exe file at the bottom to open it. You might be prompted to choose to allow Kodi on pop-ups. The Kodi setup box will appear on the screen. Choose Next to continue.

On License Agreement, pick I Agree option.

Now, you must select the required Kodi components to install. After choosing, click Next.

Select your Install Location on the Destination Folder box. Choose Next.

You can choose to create a program’s Shortcut. Click on the Folder from the lists. However, if you wish to skip, check the box for Do not create shortcuts menu. Then, click the Install button.

Your Kodi will start Installing. During the process, Do not Turn off your PC or close the Installation box.

Finally, select the Finish button.



Using Chocolatey

Another way to get Kodi on Windows is using the Chocolatey Software. It is an excellent tool for managing software on your device. Although it might not be popular with many of you, you can quickly install using one command. Especially if you already have Chocolatey on your PC. You can find out the steps for it.

Enter Windows key + X key Depending on your Windows version, click on Windows Powershell (Admin) or Windows Terminal (Admin) Confirm to allow Windows Terminal Now, type in Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; iwr https://community.chocolatey.org/install.ps1 -UseBasicParsing | iex and hit Enter

To verify installation, type Choco and press Enter

Again, type in choco install kodi – pre to install Kodi.

To confirm, enter Y . It will start installing Kodi.

When the installation completes, you can see the location.

Note: Chocolatey supports on Windows 7 and later.

How to Set Up Kodi on Windows?

By default, you may not find many add-ons on Kodi. So, if you wish to play games or watch videos, you must install a separate add-on for each. Thus, you must set it up after downloading Kodi on Windows. Since it can be quite confusing for beginners, we will guide you through simple steps.

Below, we have compiled steps for installing a video add-on for your reference. However, if you wish to get other add-ons, the steps are the same.

Launch the Kodi application. On your home screen, choose the Add-ons menu. Now, click the Download option on the left panel.

Scroll to Locate Video add-ons and click on it.

You can see lists of video add-ons in alphabetical order. Choose and click on an add-on for more details.

Now, click Install button.

Choose OK on the confirmation. Now, return to the Home screen. Highlight Add-Ons > Video Add-Ons.

You can see all installed video Add-Ons. Choose and open the Add-On.

Now, click on the Channels or Video genres you wish to watch from the lists.

You can choose a show and start playing videos.

Also, you can check out our other article for a more detailed guide on installing Add-Ons with the repository.

Related Questions

Can You Get Older Versions of Kodi on Windows?

Yes, there are older versions of Kodi online. So you can locate them and click on the .exe file for installation. Then, you can set up your Kodi on Windows using the same steps above.