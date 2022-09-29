Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own.

Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from the channel store. Moreover, if you want to get a local channel for free, you can use an HDTV Antenna. In this article, let us guide you on how to do it with simple steps.

How to Get Local Channels on Roku?

There are hundreds of options for local channels on your Roku TV. Roku channel store has separate categories for local News and Sports, Radio Stations, and Weather News. Luckily many of them are free, so you can simply add the channel individually from your preferred category. Or, you can add a premium Roku channel with categories like kids, movies, local channels, etc.

There are three ways you can get local channels on your Roku. Check it out below.

Add a Local Channel

Below, we have mentioned the steps to add Local News & Weather channels on your device for your reference. However, the steps for getting other local channels on Roku are the same. But, before you begin, there are a few things you must note.

Your Roku device scans for new channels every 24 hours and installs them automatically. So, you might not see the channel on your device immediately after adding it. If you want to access the newly added channel soon, you can check for Roku updates. When you add a free channel, it will install promptly with one click. But, for the premium channel, you need to complete the payment process prior to installing.

From Roku TV

Using Home button on your Roku, open Home Screen

Go to Streaming Channels

You will be on the Channel Store. Under Genres, choose News & Weather

Then, press your remote’s Rewind or Fast Forward button to navigate through channels.

To search your intended channel quickly, you can click on Search Channels at the Channel Store Once you select a local channel, open it. Then, depending on the channel type, click on Add Channel. Or choose Buy $ X.XX to install.



From Roku App

Firstly, download Roku app on your smartphone if you don’t have it Then, open the Roku app Sign in to your Roku account Choose Channels

Now, tap on Channel Store (You might be prompted to enter your account credentials to access channel store)

Locate a local channel from the list and choose Add next to channel

From Roku Website

Launch channelstore.roku.com on your web browser Choose News & Weather categories at the top. Then, you can scroll down and locate your intended local channel. Or, type the name on Search Channels bar

Now, once you highlight a channel, click on + Add Channel

When prompted, login to your account and follow the prompted process

Use HDTV Antenna

Roku has an in-built HD Antenna feature in their TV. So, if you have an HDTV Antenna, you can connect it to your Roku device to get local channels for free.

You can follow the given steps.

Connect HDTV Antenna to your Roku TV Then, from the Roku home screen, open Settings

Choose TV inputs > Live TV

Click on Set up Input

Then, follow the prompted instructions to setup

Screen Mirror

If you are unable to get local channels on your Roku TV, you can screen mirror from your device as a last resort. While screen mirroring, you should connect your smartphone and Roku device to the same Wi-Fi. Below, we have compiled the steps to screen mirror from your smartphone to your TV for your reference. But, you can check our other article for more detailed information on screen mirroring to Roku.

Here are the steps for it.

Turn on Screen Mirroring on Roku

From Roku home screen, choose Settings

Click on System

Select Screen Mirroring

Highlight Screen Mirroring mode. Then, select Always Allow or Prompt

Connect Your Smartphone with Roku