Repairing your tools in Minecraft can get expensive, especially if they are enchanted. This is where Mending comes into play.

Mending is one of the essential enchantments you can add to your tools and armors. It can repair the tools by using the XP you gather. However, since they are treasure items, they are quite rare.

But don’t worry; if you’re new to Mending, you can read the guide below to learn what it is and how to get mending in Minecraft.

What Does Mending Do in Minecraft?

Simply put, Mending is an enchantment item that you can equip with your tools and weapons. Once equipped, you can repair them by gathering XP.

Mending is an interesting mechanic in-game that lets you use an item indefinitely. If you have Mending on your armor, it automatically repairs when you gather XP while wearing it. Similarly, if you hold your tools and weapons with mending in one of your hands while gathering XP, it will automatically restore its full health.

Additionally, when an item with the Mending enchant is active, the XP you gather goes into the item and does not fill up your XP bar.

Note: It is best to remember that only the items with the enchant held in your hands or equipped in the armor slot are restored, not the ones in your inventory, even if they have Mending.

How To Get Mending in Minecraft?

Firstly, please note that you cannot get Mending using the enchanting table. Since it is a treasure item, you can only get it by exploring, fishing, and trading with a librarian villager.

Exploring

You can get enchanted books with mending in several places. Whether you come across a dungeon (spawner) or the Jungle temple, you might find the mending book in a chest within these structures.

Here is a list of places you can explore and get mending in:

Mineshafts

Dungeons (spawners)

Jungle Temples

Desert Temples

Pillager Outposts

Underwater Ruins

End City

Although the above places give you Mending, the chances are low. Hence, you need to do a bit of leg work.

Fishing

Surprisingly, you can also get mending through fishing. You can enchant some fishing rods, use an anvil to combine them, and start fishing. It’s important to note that you need to fish in an open area with air or water blocks. Such blocks must be at least eight blocks wide and deep.

However, fishing can be a tedious task, especially if you do not get the item you need the first few times. But patience is key. With an enchanting fishing rod, you might be able to get Mending sooner than you think.

Trading with a Villager

You can also get Mending by trading it for emeralds with a villager, a librarian to be precise. You can identify the librarian by the white and red robe they wear, along with a pair of glasses.

Even if you do not find one, you can change the villager’s profession and turn them into a librarian.

You can follow the following steps to do so.

Craft a lectern using a bookshelf and four wooden slabs. You can look at the picture below for the recipe. Get to an unemployed villager in the village and separate it from other villagers. For instance, you can make a wall around the villager so that it does not escape. Place a bed and a lectern next to the villager and wait for them to change into a librarian.

Now you have the librarian; you can use the following method to find and trade Mending with them.

Right-click on the librarian and open the trading GUI. Check if the list on the left has an enchanted book with Mending. If it does, then you can trade it with emeralds. But if not, you can reset the librarian by breaking the lectern.

Wait until the villager is unemployed again. Then, place the lectern near it and wait for it to change into a librarian. After that, check if they have the Mending enchant. If not, you can keep resetting the librarian until you get Mending.

The librarian does not need to level up to trade mending with you.

Trading Mending with the villager may cost you quite a lot of emeralds, especially if you keep trading. Fortunately, there is a trick to reduce the cost.

If you find a zombie villager, you can use the potion of weakness on it first and give it an Enchanted Golden Apple. Doing so will cure the zombie villager and turn it back to normal. You can then assign it as a librarian, and the cost of Mending will reduce to as low as one emerald.

How to Enchant Items With Mending?

Unlike regular enchants, Mending is a treasure enchantment, and you can’t get it through the enchantment table. Hence, you need to use an anvil to add it to your items. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Open your anvil’s GUI. If you do not have an anvil, you can craft it using three iron blocks and an iron ingot. Place the item you need Mending on the left side and the mending book in the middle. It is best to remember that it will not result in anything if you place them opposite.

Make sure you have enough experience points to cover the cost of adding the enchant. Take the item from the right side, and it will have Mending in it.

What Items Can I Add Mending on?

Since Mending is an important enchant, you can use it on any tools and weapons you use. You can also add Mending on armors.

Additionally, Elytra is compatible with Mending. It is best to equip Mending into Elytra as soon as you obtain it. Doing so will reduce the chances of breaking the Elytra.

Likewise, Mending is also compatible with the Unbreakable enchant. When you combine them, it gives you a near-indestructible item.

Mending is not compatible with the enchant Infinity for the bow. It means that you can either enchant the bow with Infinity or mending only.

FAQs

Is Mending a Level 30 Enchantment?

Mending may seem like it requires the enchantment table to be level 30, the highest level. But it is not possible. Hence it does not fall under such rule and is deemed a treasure enchant.

Is Netherite Compatible With Mending?

Yes, the tools and armors made with netherite can equip Mending. However, it does take a lot of work to find ancient debris and turn them into netherite ingots to craft them into tools and armors.