How to Get Microphone on Keyboard

The microphone icon on your smartphone allows you to type using your voice. So, using this feature, you do not need to type long paragraphs physically.

Although the icon should be available by default, sometimes, due to bugs and errors, it may not appear on your keyboard. Nonetheless, tweaking a few settings on your phone can help you get it back.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into the importance of a microphone on your keyboard. Also, stick with us until the end to learn the easy steps to get it on your Samsung or iPhone keyboard.

How Does Microphone on Keyboard Work?

Microphones on our keyboards help to convert speech to text. Basically, it uses software that understands our spoken language and transfers them to text using a complex machine learning model.

Well, our mobile devices and PCs already consist of an audio file comprising phonemes. These are the smallest unit of sound that helps distinguish words when speaking.

So, after we tap the keyboard’s microphone icon and provide a command, the analog-to-digital converter records the vibrations and translates them into signals.

Later, the machine learning model using phonemes transforms the signals into text. Finally, our devices display the sentences we speak.

However, this technology is not precisely accurate. This is because there are plenty of factors that can change the actual words into something else.

For example, using a microphone in a place with loud background noises can greatly impact the speech-to-text conversion. In such a scenario, the sentences we speak combine with the noises, and the converter can’t distinguish the words well.

Things to Consider While Using the Microphone on Keyboard

This feature can come in handy when we are looking to send long texts or write lengthy paragraphs. This way, the microphone icon helps save our time and effort.

Moreover, this is a useful feature for differently-abled individuals. When our injuries prevent us from typing, we can simply speak them out, and the microphone converts them into texts.

However, there are plenty of things to consider before using this tool. Here we have listed some of them:

You need to speak slowly and fluently, avoiding any accent.

Since the tool uses speech-to-text technology, you must avoid loud music or noise.

Multiple people shouldn’t use the microphone at the same time. If you really have to, you must speak one person at a time.

Since this technology isn’t accurate, you mustn’t rely on it completely. If you have used the microphone for typing long paragraphs, there are certain edits you need to do yourself.

How to Get Microphone on Samsung Keyboard

Undoubtedly, Samsung is one of the most used phones in the world. Moreover, its default keyboard provides a microphone icon in the top section.

For some reason, yours may not show it. Nonetheless, we have included the necessary steps to get the icon on your Samsung keyboard below.

Make Sure You Enable the Default Samsung Keyboard

Before proceeding, make sure you haven’t used any third-party keyboard. Although most provide a microphone, some may not. So, we recommend using the default Samsung keyboard, and here’s how you can enable it:

Tap on the Settings icon and go to General Management.

Next, navigate to the Keyboard list and default.

Select Default Keyboard and choose Samsung Keyboard.



Enable Google App

For some reason, you might have disabled your Google application. Since Google Voice Typing is only available when the Google app is turned on, you must first enable it:

Launch the Google Playstore. Search for Google and open the official application provided by Google LLC.

Then, tap the Enable option.

Turn on Google Voice Typing

Once you have made your Samsung Keyboard the default keyboard, check if the microphone icon is present. If not, you need to make simple changes in Settings. Here’s what you need to do:

Navigate to Settings > General Management > Keyboard list and default. Under All, you’ll find the Google Voice Typing option. Make sure you enable it.

Finally, press Ok, and you’re ready to go.

Note: The above steps are for Samsung Galaxy A21s. Different Samsung models may have different settings, but the method should be quite similar.

Check Microphone Location on Keyboard

Now, make sure you’ve got the microphone icon on your default Samsung Keyboard. To check it, follow the steps below:

Firstly, open any text editors on your smartphone. Once the keyboard pops up, check for the microphone on the panel where all the other icons are located.

Tap on the icon, and the Google Voice Typing opens up.

Then, bring the smartphone close to you and start speaking. To pause, you can press the icon again.

How Do I Get Microphone on iOS Keyboard?

You’ll likely find the microphone icon beside the Space key if you’re an iPhone or iPad user. But, if it’s not present there, follow this general guideline:

Visit Settings on your iOS device. Scroll down and choose General.

Next, go to Keyboard. Then, find and turn on the Enable Dictation option. If it’s already turned on, disable and enable it back.

Launch any text editing tool or messaging app to check for the microphone icon. Tap on the microphone icon beside the Space bar.

Now, your iOS device asks you to help improve Siri & Dictation if you’re using the microphone for the first time. So, tap on the Share… button.

Next, press the Share Audio Recordings button.

Finally, you can start using the tool. To go back to keyboard mode, press the keyboard icon.



Note: The location for the microphone icon may vary depending on your iOS model.

How to Get Microphone on Gboard

Gboard is a popular virtual keyboard provided by Google to access certain features that a default keyboard can’t.

Well, you might have guessed it already – Gboard has a microphone icon like the normal keyboard. But, if you do not see it, go through each step below.

Make Gboard Your Default Keyboard

If you haven’t made the Gboard your default keyboard, make sure you do it first. Here’s how you can do just that:

Go to Settings > General Management > Keyboard list and default. Under All, make sure the Gboard option is enabled.

Once you get an attention message, press Ok.

Next, tap on the Default keyboard option and choose Gboard as your input method.



For iOS users, you can directly choose Gboard from the default keyboard. Keep tapping on the language icon until you find the Gboard.

Enable Use Voice Typing Option

You’re not seeing the microphone icon on the virtual keyboard because the Use Voice Typing option is disabled. To turn it on, here are the steps you need to follow on Android and iOS.

On Android

Launch the Gboard application on your device. Next, go to Voice Typing.

Then, enable the Use voice typing option.



On iOS

Open the Gboard application on your iPhone or iPad. Next, choose Keyboard settings.

Find and enable the Voice input option.



Check Microphone Location on GBoard

Once the Voice input option is enabled, you can easily navigate to the virtual keyboard and use it: