How to Get and Farm Mora in Genshin Impact

Mora in Tevyat plays a vital role, just like currencies in the real world. In the imaginary world of fairies, beasts, and magic-wielders, Mora is the main currency to help you with various items and upgrades within the game!

Players constantly need Mora to buy food, weapons, ascension materials, character upgrades, and so on. Especially as your rank gets higher, upgrading artifacts and characters will deal with hefty amounts of Mora!

So, collecting and saving mora from the initial stage can be very useful for the later part of the game.

Mora Farming

You can obtain Mora by completing numerous quests, missions, fighting monsters and men, and so on. Here are some of the quickest ways, if not the easiest, for the players to farm Mora.

Blossom of Wealth

“A flower blossom known as “Wealth,” which grows from the Ley Lines in response to someone’s desires. Perhaps the treasures within it can satisfy a person’s monetary desires, for now…” Adventurer Handbook description for Blossom of Wealth

Rewards: 12,000 Mora- 60,000 Mora

The Blossom of Wealth comes in the form of an outcrop. These Blossoms have a specific looking mark in the map easily detected and navigated by the players. With two outcrops per nation, when it is touched by the player, the outcrop spawns enemies.

The number of enemies might vary from one to five, depending on the region. These enemies drop Mora, items, and character EXPs when defeated. However, that isn’t the only prize. Once you defeat all enemies, a Ley Line Blossom materializes in the area, which asks the player for 20 Original Resin or 1 Condensed Resin to reveal the rewards. The only remaining step for the player is to collect their much-deserved Character EXP Materials and Mora!

Quest Rewards

Rewards: Hundreds to Thousands Mora

Completing quests within the game will grant you, Mora. You can embark on various quests to be found on the left side of the screen. These quests range from Archon Quests, Daily Commissions, and World Quests.

Depending on the length and severity of these quests, players are rewarded with Character EXP Materials and Mora! As you start exploring deep into the world of Tevyat, you will also meet various NPC characters who will help you embark on other side quests. These quests are often uncomplicated and rewarding for Mora, if not in large amounts.

Exchanging Stardust for Mora

Rewards: 10,000 Mora per 10 Stardust

One of the currencies that can be used in Paimon’s Bargain is the Masterless Stardust. Players can acquire this by wishing on banners. 3- star pull on the wish banner ensures a reward of 15 Masterless Stardust.

You can exchange up to 30 purchases of Stardust converted Mora per month, which can give you up to 300,000 Mora.

Treasure Hunting

Rewards: 257- 200k Mora

As you go monster hunting or simply wandering through Tevyat, you will come across various guarded, unguarded, and hidden chests. These chests contain Primogems, Artifacts, Weapons, Enhancement Materials, and most importantly here, Mora. Chests and their rewards differ depending on their types.

Common Chest

Exquisite Chest

Precious Chest

Precious Chest with Crimson Agate

Luxurious Chest

Luxurious Chest with Crimson Agate

These chests can be locked by a ring that unlocks when the player defeats the monsters guarding it. Chests also might materialize when a puzzle is solved in the game or simply lie hidden in crooks and foliage. Some chests require Pyro Characters to burn out the thorns surrounding them.

Chests can be discovered using the Anemo Treasure Compass or the Geo Treasure Compass.

Certain Chests respawn and despawn depending on the daily commissions.

Some Chests might be concealed within rocky boulders or ice which require a few hits or Pyro Attacks to come into view.

Defeating the Common and Elite Enemies

Rewards: 33- 600 Mora

The world of Tevyat is crawling with monsters and crooks to battle in nooks and crannies. From Slimes, Hilichurls, Treasure Hoarders, Crusher, Gravedigger, Nobushis, Fatuis, Automatons, and so on, these opponents drop various Artifacts, Weapons, Enhancement Items, and Mora when defeated. Defeating common enemies like Hilichurls can grant you minimum amounts of Mora while elite enemies can drop up to 600 Mora.

If a player is new to the game and the first Statue of the Seven isn’t unlocked, enemies do not drop any rewards when defeated.

Once defeated, there is a limited amount of respawns for these enemies, which might reset daily according to the real-time.

Trading the Sigils for Mora

“A popular souvenir shop in Mondstadt. It is also a place for able adventurers to pawn precious items for Anemo Sigils. Marjorie’s at your service!” World Map description

Rewards: 1600 Mora per pair

Sigils are currencies in the world of Tevyat which can be used in Souvenir Shops and also as offerings for special trees. These Sigils can mostly be gained from Statue of The Seven, small floating crates, and also from opening special chests. Other ways you can also farm Sigils are by Investigating Rock Outcrops formed in unexpected places or entering The Liyeu Expedition.

An infinite resource, Sigils can be farmed indefinitely. You can head to the Souvenir Shop in Liyue in order to trade Sigils for resources and Mora! There are three types of sigils that you could trade Mora with;

Anemo Sigil : The Anemo Sigil comes in the form of an insignia which represents the winds in Mondstadt. It has properties that other materials cannot provide.

: The Anemo Sigil comes in the form of an insignia which represents the winds in Mondstadt. It has properties that other materials cannot provide. Electro Sigil : Electro Sigil represents the thunder in Inazuma. It can also be offered to The Sacred Sakura. This sacrifice increases Electrogranum’s level and helps players obtain other valuable rewards.

: Electro Sigil represents the thunder in Inazuma. It can also be offered to This sacrifice increases level and helps players obtain other valuable rewards. Geo Sigil: Geo Sigil is imprinted with the cliffs of Liyeu and can be found there.

Battlepass

Rewards: Up to 2,160,000 Mora

A reoccurring event unlocked after Adventure Rank 20, players can complete various daily, weekly, and BP Period missions to collect huge sums of Mora. Doing this provides the players with the Battle Pass EXP.

The Current Battle Pass is the Shadowed Snowfall Event (November 24th, 2021- January 3rd, 2022). Purchasing the Gnostic Hymn or Gnostic Chorus package allows the players to claim previously unlocked level rewards as well. The battle pass is an exceptionally valuable pro for players who have unlocked the full pass!

Gnostic Hymn costs $10 USD, while Gnostic Chorus costs around $20USD. Players can purchase Chorus at $11.99 USD if Gnostic Hymn is pre- purchased.

Check Out the Adventure Book Chapters

Rewards: 20,000- 105,000 per Chapter

The Adventure Book Chapters is a Handbook presented by Katherine to the players during the commencement of Welcome to the Adventurer’s Guild world quest. As players unlock more features and investigations in the game, the rewards in the book can be claimed successfully. The Adventure Book is divided into 9 Chapters, with Mora rewards increasing with each chapter.

The investigations completed in The Adventure Book ensure a reward with each completion. Players, hurry up and get that, Mora!

Destroy Some Items!

Rewards: Minimum Mora

Not a phrase you hear often, destroying some random stuff in the world of Tevyat can actually prove to be beneficial! Destroying random Pots, Wooden Crates, Floating Boxes, and investigating suspicious areas can result in various rewards, including Mora. While many items can be aesthetic props, there are some items just waiting to get destroyed in the world of Tevyat!

Use your character to swing at suspicious props to earn some Mora!