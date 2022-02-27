No one likes getting interrupted by ads while watching a good movie. Especially on Hulu, you might get a lot of ads even with a premium subscription. This can happen if some contents are not under Hulu’s streaming library or if you’re watching Live TV.

So, without further ado, let’s get into how to get rid of ads on Hulu.

How to Get Rid of Ads on Hulu?

Let’s look at a few ways to block ads on Hulu. You can either change your subscription plan or use other apps/extensions to block ads.

Change Your Hulu Plan

The first thing to check is your Hulu Plan. The standard plan is ad-supported, which can be the reason you see ads. You can always switch to the Hulu (No Ads) subscription. Although they cost a bit more, it can be worth it since you can seamlessly enjoy the content.

To change your plan, you’ll need to do it from a web browser on your PC. Here’s how you can do it:

Log in to your Hulu account. Click on your profile name in the top-right corner and click on Account. Move down to the Your Subscription section. Now, click on Manage and then scroll down.

Click on Switch Plans. Select the one with No Ads.

Then, select Review Changes. Now, you might notice new payment plans. Once you’ve selected a plan you prefer, click on Submit.

Try Ad-blocker Browser Extensions/Apps

Another easy way to get rid of ads on Hulu without changing your subscription is by using free ad-blocker Chrome extensions. This might not work for watching Hulu on TV, but it’s an ideal option for watching it on your PC. There are many ad-blocker extensions to choose from. You might even find some that are specifically for Hulu.

Similarly, if you mostly watch Hulu on a mobile device, you can get ad-blocker apps.

Use Ad-blocking Browsers

If you don’t want to spend time looking for browser extensions or apps to block ads on Hulu, you can try an ad-blocking browser. This is a quick and easy tip, especially if you already have an ad-blocking browser. Some dedicated browsers automatically block any ads they can detect. So, watching Hulu on such browsers can be a convenient way to enjoy it ad-free.

Use a VPN

If you often use a VPN, you can use it to block ads instead of installing third-party apps. Simply go to your VPN extension or app and look for an option to block ads.

Watch Hulu on Two Tabs

If you don’t want to purchase another Hulu plan or a premium VPN, this is a simple trick you can try.

Start playing any video on Hulu on a web browser. Right-click on the tab and click on Duplicate. Doing this will open an exact copy of the webpage on another tab. Now, you can mute the audio and then fast forward the video a bit on one tab. Go back to another tab and start playing the video. When an ad appears, go to another tab to continue playing the video without interruption.

Please note that this method might not always work and it might consume a lot of bandwidth as well.

Refresh Hulu Page

Finally, this step is helpful if you don’t want to take lengthy steps to block ads. You can simply reload your Hulu page. Please note that this method will not completely block ads but will quickly shorten the ad duration.

Sometimes, ads on Hulu can be several minutes long. So, this trick might help you cut down your waiting time.

Get Enhanced Cloud DVR Add-on

This tip is for you if you often use Cloud DVR. You can purchase the Enhanced Cloud DVR Add-on that will provide extra benefits. These perks include more storage space, and you can fast forward through ads. However, you can’t completely block ads.

Contact Hulu Help Center

If most solutions aren’t working and you’re still seeing ads, you can always contact Hulu’s customer care service. Simply log in to your Hulu account and click on Contact Us.

Why am I still seeing ads with Hulu (No Ads) plan?

Even with the No-Ads plan, if you’re still seeing ads, it can be due to a few reasons. Although most of Hulu’s streaming library content won’t have ads, some shows might still have ads. This is because Hulu has to follow the streaming rights. However, such ads are relatively short and only appear before and after every episode.

You can also check the list of shows that play ads even if you have purchased the Hulu (No Ads) plan.

Additionally, if you are watching on-demand content that’s not from Hulu’s streaming library, you might see ads. Similarly, while watching Live TV, you might also see ads as Hulu doesn’t have access to block ads in this form of content.