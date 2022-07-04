You wish to use Snapchat on your PC, but you feel clueless when you can’t find the app for Windows and Mac on Microsoft Store or App Store.

Since Snapchat is a mobile-based app, it isn’t available for PC users. Although you cannot officially install and use it on your PC, the good news is that you can download it from the third-party free emulator apps. Thus, you can use all the features just like you’re using on your phone.

In this article, I have compiled ways how to get Snapchat on PC.

How to Get Snapchat on PC

Since Snapchat is not available on PC officially, you can download free Android emulator apps to install it on PC. The emulator will allow you to add apps unavailable on PC and make them work on any hardware. Various free Emulator apps support both Windows and Mac. For Instance, LD Player, NOX App Player, and Bluestacks.

For reference, I have mentioned the steps to get Snapchat from Bluestacks on a PC. Although, you can download any other apps of your choice.

Using BlueStack On Windows

BlueStacks is one of the most extensively used Android emulator programs worldwide. It is used to install games or apps on PCs. Follow the steps to install BlueStacks on Windows and Mac below.

BlueStack is available on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. So, to install BlueStack and Snapchat on windows, follow the given steps.

Before downloading Bluestacks on windows, please check the System Requirements to ensure it is compatible with your software version.

For Windows 7 and later: Your PC must have at least 4 GB of RAM

The processor can be either AMD or Intel

The disk space should be free with at least 5 GB

The graphic driver must be up to date

The user must be an administrator on a PC For Windows 10: Your PC must have at least 8GB RAM or higher

The processor can be either AMD Multi-Core Processor or Intel

The Hard Disk Drive can be SSD or Hybrid Drives

Make sure your graphic driver is up to date

Here’re the Steps to install Bluestack on PC:

Login to BlueStack site on your web browser From the options, choose the Version for your device and click on the Download button

After completing the process, double-click on the downloaded .exe file to install it

Once the setup process completes, open BlueStack Navigate to Google Play Store and login into your Google Account Enter Snapchat on the search bar and click on Install



Using BlueStack On Mac

BlueStack is compatible with Mac devices too. So, if you wish to use Snapchat on your Mac, follow the steps to install BlueStack and Snapchat.

By default, you can only open Mac apps from the App Store or App Store and Identified developers. Since it is a third-party app, you must change your settings to allow it. However, you can skip this if you have already altered it.

Navigate to your Mac System Preferences Click on Privacy & Security > General Unlock and enter your Device Password to make changes Select App Store and Identified Developers

Now, that you have changed the settings to allow the third-party apps, here’re the steps to download and install the apps:

On your web browser, open BlueStack official site. Select your Mac Version and click on the Download button

Once the app downloads, open the .dmg file and click on the Install button

You will need to enter your Device Login password to continue

Open BlueStack > Google Playstore Sign in to your Google Account Type Snapchat on the search bar Click on the Install button



After installing Snapchat from BlueStacks on your PC, open the app and sign in to your Snapchat Account. Or, if you don’t have an account, you can Create a New Account. You can chat, see stories, add friends, and use the app like on mobile.

