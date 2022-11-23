You can quickly find and change your IP, but you can’t find other’s IPs via the PS4’s interface. So, how to get someone’s IP address on PS4?

The question doesn’t mean you can do it through the console’s options or interface. That would mean Sony is offering you the means of spying on someone else or seeing information others would rather keep private.

However, you can use free third-party tools for the operation. These tools are legal and easy to use, so you’ll be able to get your answers faster than you’d think.

How to Get Someone’s IP Address on PS4?

The PS4 naturally keeps IP addresses hidden, which is why you need extra tools. Here’re some of the easiest ways to get someone’s IP address on PS4.

Using PSN ID

We’re sharing the easiest method we’ve found so that you can do it as a beginner. The easy mode has two steps:

Find someone else’s PSN ID.

Use the PSN ID on an IP Resolver.

But if you can’t find the PSN ID (perhaps it’s hidden), you need one of the most complex tools, and it works like so:

Find their IP address with a tricky tool.

Run their IP address on an IP lookup service (to find out the essential information for their physical direction).

As I said, this is not illegal. IP addresses are public information. If you treat it as that (information) and don’t take it any further, it’s okay.

Step 1: Find Someone Else’s PSN ID

You can find the PSN ID on the Friends menu, a Party Chat group, or a leaderboard chat on a multiplayer game (if you’re playing together).

In particular, you can go to “Players Met” on the Friends menu to find the person in question. If you recently played something with a suspicious someone, that is where you can find him.

You can find the other options in the Friends menu to keep looking. They could be on “Friend Requests,” Communities, or others.

Once you find the PSN ID, please write it down.

Step 2: Use an IP Resolver

The next step requires you to go to your computer. Now, we’re using an “IP resolver.”

These online tools sniff the information behind an IP, a console user, and others. The information you’ll get will tell you the country and city where they live.

Here’re the steps:

On your PC, open a web browser. Click this link to access a reliable PSN Resolver. Make sure you’re on the “PlayStation Resolver” tab. Type the PSN ID you found below “PlayStation Username to IP Address.” Then, click on Resolve. Check below for the information.

That is the easy mode, but you may not be able to find the PSN ID of the suspicious user. So, let’s move on to a more complex solution.

Using Wireshark

Another option to pull IPs on PlayStation 4 is using network monitor software. We recommend Wireshark, as you can download it for free to your Windows PC.

Wireshark will monitor your network and incoming networks, allowing you to find the IPs of people playing with you. The method requires you to connect the PS4 to the PC and share your Windows PC connection. Then, you have to play with the person to spy on the IP.

The process only works if you play a co-op game -no one else in the lobby. Finding the information you need will become nearly impossible if it’s a multiplayer game.

Here’s the stepwise breakdown of the process.

Step 1: Set Up a Shared Connection Between PC and PS4

Here’s how it should work: the PC should have an internet connection (Wi-Fi or LAN), and the PS4 should be connected to the PC via Ethernet. It means both devices should be close-by.

These are the steps:

Turn off the console by pressing its power button for about 4 seconds. Connect an Ethernet cable to your console.

Connect the other end of the cable to your PC. If your PC has a second Ethernet port, connect the PC to the router. Otherwise, connect to the internet via Wi-Fi. Click the Windows key and type “Control Panel” on the search bar. Open Control Panel. Select “Network and Sharing Center” on the Control panel.

On the left side of the menu, click on “Change Adaptor Settings.”

Right-click your Wi-Fi or Lan network. Select Properties on the cascade menu.

Click on the “Sharing” tab. Enable the first option below “Internet Connection Sharing.”

Confirm the selection.

Now, you can turn on your PS4 and test the connection. That said, the process is there same on Windows 10 and 11.

Step 2: Discover the User’s IP Address

The next part is using the tool itself, which can be difficult. Moreover, ensure that you’re playing a co-op game with the person you want to check (on the PS4).

Here’re the steps:

Download Wireshark and install it on your Windows PC. Start playing on the PS4. Open the app. Select “Ethernet” from the list (to monitor your PS4), and then click on Start. Click on the Capture menu at the top. Select “Capture Filters.” Click”IPv4” only and confirm.

Now, on the top bar, type “UDP” and confirm. Find the target IP.

Finding the IP address of the suspicious person is the tricky part. That’s because the list will display a ton of information, and it can be difficult to pinpoint the precise information you need.

The trick is identifying a pattern, a number that keeps repeating as you play with the person. Once you see the pattern, you can verify the address on the Destination bar.

Once you find the number, type it down. We’ll need to use an IP lookup service.

Step 3: Use an IP Lookup Service

Lastly, after you find the IP address, you can check the IP details on an IP lookout web page. For example:

Go to your PC. Open your web browser. Go to an IP lookup service. Copy-paste or type the suspicious IP on the search bar. Click on “Get Details.”



The details button will yield country, state/department, city, and zip code.