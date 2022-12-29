how-to-get-sound-on-reddit

Audio is extremely important to add life to any video. A video without sound is basically like watching GIFs. If the Reddit video is not playing sound, this can happen when there is no audio on the video source itself. Besides, some NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content or GIFs on Reddit do not have sound.

But as long as there is audio on the video from the source, you can get sound with minor tweaks on the settings.

How to Get Sound While Watching Video?

If you cannot hear audio while watching Reddit videos, a few factors like muted speakers or app bugs can be responsible for it. Follow the step-by-step ways to get back sound on the videos.

Increase Speaker Volume

Although the “Video has no sound” message appears on the screen, you can hear the audio when you turn up the device’s volume. Simply, click on the Speaker icon during the playback to unmute it. If you cannot hear the sound, check whether your device is connected to headphones or Bluetooth devices. Then, increase the speaker volume on your device.

For Smartphone users, press the Volume Up button to increase the sound output. It will also show the volume level on your screen.

If you use Reddit on the browser, navigate to the upper-left and click on the Padlock icon during the video playback. Make sure the toggle is on for Sound. Or, unmute the Speaker icon next to the Reddit website tab at the top.

On Windows, locate and click on the Speaker icon at the bottom-left corner. Drag the volume slider Right for a louder sound.

On Mac, click on the Speaker icon at the top menu bar and slide it right to increase.

Disable Mute Videos by Default on Settings

Reddit’s “Mute videos by default” is an exclusive setting for iOS users. It can be useful for surfing through the Reddit home screen without sound, especially for users who are in public or workspace. When you enable this feature, you will not get a sound on a video unless you unmute the video.

It can be the reason for Reddit videos not playing sound. Here’s how you disable it.

Launch the Reddit app. On the Top-right, Tap on your Avatar or Profile icon. Choose Settings at the bottom.

Scroll to locate the Advanced menu. Turn off the toggle for Mute videos by default.

Restart the Reddit app and play video.

Note: You cannot find this setting on the Website or Android app.

Update the App

You must keep your app up to date to get sound on Reddit videos. Sometimes unknown app bugs can cause audio playing problems. If you do not hear the sound even after turning up the volume, updating the app with the latest version should work.

Depending on your smartphone, navigate to Google Play Store or Apple Store. Look for Reddit on the search bar.

Tap on Update button. (If there is no new update, you can see the Open button instead)



Use Third-party App

Most of the Reddit videos should play audio after adjusting the volume or updating the app. But, there are some videos such as NSFW (Not Safe for Work) that do not play sound as default. In such cases, you can try out some third-party apps to get sound on videos. For Instance, you can use apps like Apollo on iOS and Sync on Android.

These apps have advanced features that will help you to listen to Reddit video sounds. For reference, we have compiled the steps for using Apollo on iOS mobile below.

Launch Reddit website on a web browser On the upper-right, click on your Profile icon > User Settings.

Navigate to Feed Settings tab.

Under Content Preferences, turn on the toggle for Adult Content.

Now, install the Apollo app on your smartphone. Launch the app and go to Account tab at the bottom. Choose Sign In with Reddit and enter your Account credentials to login.

If prompted, pick Allow to access.

Look for the Video and start playing it. Tap on the Speaker icon during the playback to listen audio.

How to Get Sound While Uploading Video?

For users who do not get sound on Reddit videos after posting, you might have uploaded the video as GIF or NSFW content. Or it could be a minor bug in Reddit itself. So, update the app with the latest version first.

You can follow the proper steps to upload a video with sound. We have taken the iPhone device as a reference for mobile.

On Mobile

On your device, play a Video with a loud volume to check if it has audio. Then, launch the Reddit app. Sign in to your account and choose Create button.

Tap on the Video icon and select the Video to upload.

Choose Add or Next, depending on your smartphone. Play a video to verify if the audio is working and click Next.

Add a Title and body in the field. Tap Next.

Search Community and select it to post.

Click on the Tag NSFW menu only if the video is such content. Finally, tap on Post.



On Web