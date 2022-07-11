how to get voice chat on roblox

Voice chat is one of the most important features in modern gaming. However, if you use Roblox, you might have noticed that there are no voice chat options readily available to you. This is because you need to be at least 13 years or older to use this feature.

But how would Roblox know whether you’re older than 13 years or not?

For that purpose, you’ll need to verify your age with Roblox. Here are all the things you need to do to verify your age and enable voice chat in Roblox.

How to Verify Your Age in Roblox

Verifying your age in Roblox is very simple, and you should be able to do it in a matter of minutes. However, you’ll need some form of document (Passport, ID card, or Driver’s License) to prove it.

Here are the steps you need to follow to verify your age in Roblox.

Getting Into the Verify My Age Section

Go to Roblox’s homepage in your web browser by logging into the official site. Click on the Log In button. Enter your username and password and click Log In. Click on the Settings Icon located at the top of your screen. Select Settings from the list of options.

On the Account Info tab, click on the Verify My Age button.



Verifying Your Email

You’ll need to verify your email before continuing with this process. To continue, enter your email address and click on Continue.

If you have already linked your email address with your account, then you won’t see this pop-up.

Verifying Your Age

After you have clicked on the Continue button, you will see a pop-up window with a QR-Code. You need to scan this code using your mobile phone.

You’ll then be directed to the age verification process, where you need to click on the Start Session button to begin the process.

Now, you’ll need to snap a photo of your documents (either your Driver’s License, ID card, or Passport). You can simply use your back camera to take the photo. Also, you’ll need photos of both sides of your document.

After that, you’ll also need to take a selfie of yourself.

Make sure your face is clearly visible and within the frame to make the process easier. After clicking your selfie, you can see a Thank you page saying, ‘Your Verification Data Has Been Successfully Submitted.’ If you can’t see it, you may need to retake the photos of your document as well as the selfie. If everything goes as planned, your verification process should be completed, and you should be able to enable voice chat in your account.



How to Turn on the Voice Chat Feature on Your Account

Now that you’ve successfully verified your age, the only thing left is to turn on the voice chat features on your account. Voice chat can be enabled on both mobile apps and PC, and you can enable it in each of them by using the following methods.

On Mobile Phones

Press the three-dotted circles in the bottom right corner of your screen. Scroll down till you see the gear icon. Tap that icon and select Privacy. You can toggle on the voice chat feature from there.

On PC

Visit the Roblox homepage and Log Into your Roblox account. Click on the settings icon in the top right corner. Now, select Settings from the list of options and locate the Privacy tab on the left. You should be able to see the Enable Voice Chat feature under the Beta Features section. If you can’t see the Beta Features section, you should refresh the page. You can enable voice chat by turning on that feature.

That’s it! You should be able to easily talk with your friends and other players in voice chat now. As of now, there aren’t any restrictions in voice chat, so you shouldn’t have any problem even if you swear a little.

However, all games don’t have a voice chat feature in them. So if you and your friend can’t hear each other over the microphone, it is probably because the developer of the game didn’t allow any voice chat feature in his game. There are other VOIP platforms like Discord you can utilize instead.