How to Go Live in Discord

Discord’s “Go Live” option makes it easier, especially for gamers who love to play the game on full screen and stream the gameplay simultaneously. It allows up to 50 people, including the streamer, to view the live stream.

The feature allows you to detect any game automatically whenever it’s launched and makes it readily available to be streamed over the Discord server/channel.

So, without further delay, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of using this amazing feature.

How to Use the “Go Live” Feature in Discord?

Before you proceed to use the “Go Live” feature, remember that you must be connected to a voice channel for streaming your gameplay.

Likewise, you need to use the desktop version of Discord, as the feature isn’t available in the browser and app versions yet.

Nonetheless, here’s how to use the “Go live” feature while playing a game and how to add it when it’s not detected automatically.

Create a Server

If you don’t already have a server and a voice channel to stream your game, you can create a new one as follows.

Open the Discord app and click the plus icon in the left sidebar.

On the Create a server pop-up window, select Create My Own.

Follow the on-screen instructions and select the options according to your preferences. Next, click the plus icon next to Voice Channels inside the newly created server. By default, you already have a voice channel called “General.”

On the Create Channel window prompt, choose the Voice option and give it a preferred name.

Then, click the Create Channel button. To invite other friends to join your server/channel, select the voice channel and click the Create Invite icon (person with a plus sign) next to it.

Click the Invite button next to your friend’s profile. Alternatively, you can copy the link below and share it with other people.



Go Live on Discord While Playing a Game

After you have a voice channel and a server, you can continue streaming the game in Discord. Once you exit the game, the stream will end automatically and pause whenever you minimize the game.

On Desktop

Open the Discord app. Select one of the servers and join the voice channel where you want to stream your gameplay. Launch the game application, minimize it and go back to Discord. Now, click the Stream icon next to the game that pops up above your profile picture in the bottom left corner.

On the Screen Share prompt, select the stream quality, voice channel, and other settings according to your preferences. Check the “Notify my friends in this server that I’m streaming” checkbox to send notifications when you go live.

Finally, click the Go Live button.

Note: The maximum resolution and frame rate are limited to 720p and 30 FPS, respectively. To unlock higher resolution, you need to subscribe to Discord Nitro.

On Mobile Devices

Unlike on Desktop, you don’t get the “Go live” option to stream while playing a mobile game. However, you can launch the game and share your screen.

Open the Discord app. If you are already open in other sections, tap the hamburger menu in the top-left corner. Otherwise, directly skip to the next step. Then, choose one of the servers in the left sidebar to go live. Now, select and join one of the voice channels under the Voice Channels section. Tap on Join Voice on the next screen. Allow Discord to record if asked.

Tap and drag the bottom section to view the Screen Share option and tap on it.

Tap Start now to allow Discord to record and share your mobile screen.

On the next screen, you will see the message “You’re sharing your screen!”.

Now, minimize the Discord app and launch a game for streaming.

After you go live and start streaming the game, other members on your server or with the invite link will see the Live icon next to your name. From there, they can watch your live gameplay.

Furthermore, you can add various rules to your Discord server and allow only specific people to watch your live stream.

On the other hand, sometimes, the game might not show up on Discord. In these cases, you can manually add the game for streaming on Discord.

First, click the gear icon next to your profile icon in the bottom left corner.

Scroll to the Activity Settings section and select Registered Games. Now, in the right pane, click Add it! next to the Not seeing your game? field.

Select the game you want to add and click Add Game.

Related Questions

How to Stop Receiving “Go Live” Notifications Whenever Someone is Live Streaming on Discord?

Maybe you don’t want to receive every “Go live” notification. For this, you can change the notification settings in Discord.

On Desktop

Open Discord and right-click on the Discord server from which you want to stop receiving the notification. Then, hover over Notification Settings and uncheck the Mobile Push Notification option.



On Mobile Devices

Open the Discord app and select the server from which you want to stop receiving the notifications. Then, tap on the More options (three vertical dots) next to the server name.

Next, tap Notifications and toggle off the Mobile Push Notifications option.



Why Isn’t Discord Recording My Screen on Mac?

If you haven’t provided screen recording permission to Discord, you could face issues while screen sharing and streaming.