A cluttered set of endless tabs on your browser only makes your work or browsing experience less efficient. If you are also not a fan of it, you can instead organize them to your liking. You can gather multiple tabs under one primary tab and assign them a specific color and name of your choice.

In this way, you save up space in the tabs’ real estate while having your current tabs look clean and put together. It’s also significantly easier to find your important websites quickly. What’s more, arranging your tabs is only a few clicks away.

How to Group Tabs in Chrome?

Besides merely grouping your tabs, you can also perform additional actions. You can edit, rearrange, add as many tabs as you want, or ungroup them. That being said, here are the simple steps to group up your tabs in the Chrome browser:

On PC

Hit right-click on a tab. From the drop-down menu, click on Add tab to new Group.

If you want to create another group, click on Add tab to group and then select New group instead of your existing group.

Assign a new name in the Name this group text field. You can also pick your desired color for the group. For your convenience, you can select different colors for different sets of groups, like Work, College, Travel, and such.



You’ve successfully created a new group for your tabs. To quickly view the tabs inside one group, click on the group name to both expand or minimize.

On Mobile

Open the tabs you want to group. Tap on the Tab Switcher icon from the top-right corner on your Chrome browser. You can view all of your tabs here.

Tap on the three-dotted icon and then select Group Tabs.

Select the tabs of your choice and then tap on Group.



Formatting the Tab Group

Some steps to edit tab groups can vary depending on whether you’re using a phone or a PC. Here’re the multiple options available to format the group tab:

Add Multiple Tabs to the Group

If you want additional tabs under the same group, follow these steps.

On PC

Right-click on the group name you just created and not the tab itself. Click on the New tab in group option.

Go to the website of your choice to keep it under the selected tab group.

You can also have multiple groups at once. If you’d like to organize them further, you can move certain groups to a new tab. When you select the group name, click on the option that says Move Group to New Window.

On Mobile

On your Chrome app, open the tab groups and tap on the + icon.

This will add a new tab to your existing tab group.

Remove Tabs from Group

Here’re the steps to remove tabs from the group:

On PC

Click on a group to expand its tabs. Close any tab to remove it from the selected group. Alternatively, you can also click on the Ungroup option.



On Mobile

Open the tab group and tap on the small arrow at the bottom.

Drag any tab to the Remove from group section.



Rearrange Tab Group

Since you can have multiple tab groups at once, you can also move them as per your choice. To change the order of your tab groups, simply click on a group and then drag it either left or right.

Revive Tab Group

If you accidentally delete a tab group, you can still restore or reopen it easily on Chrome.

On PC

Click on the tiny downward-facing arrow in the top-right corner or on the left of the Minimize icon. This is the Search Tabs icon. From the Recently Closed section, you can find all your previous tab groups and click on them to restore. You can view the name of the designated tab groups under the listed websites.



On Mobile

Open your Chrome browser and tap on the three-dotted icon.

Then, tap on Recent Tabs.

Here, you can find your previous tab groups. Tap on any one to open.



How to Save Group Tabs in Chrome

As of yet, Chrome doesn’t have an official feature to save your tab groups. However, you can still try out the option from the Chrome Experiments page. Here, you’ll find multiple new and unofficial features or settings that the developers are working on. Here’s what you’ll need to do

Open a new tab and copy and paste this into the address bar: Chrome://flags Enter Tab Groups in the search bar on top of the page. You’ll find a feature named Tab Groups Save. Next to it, click on the displayed box and select the Enabled option.

To see the changes in action, click on the Relaunch option. Then, reopen or create a new tab group. Then, right-click on the group name. Slide the toggle to turn on the Save Group option. Now, you’ll find that the tab groups are saved where you can view your bookmarks.



Sometimes when you close or restart the Chrome browser, you may not find your saved tab groups in the bookmarks bar. Considering these features are still under experiment, there can be minor glitches. However, your saved tabs are not at all lost. You can re-save them by using the methods shown above for reviving the tab group. Then, toggle on the Save Group button.

If you want to remove a group from the saved collection, hit right-click on the group name and then slide the toggle to turn off Save Group.