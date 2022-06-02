Glow berries are a unique fruit added to the Minecraft 1.17 cave and cliffs update. They are yellowish-orange, with their leaves sticking out like a scythe. Because of their glowing features, we can also use them for decoration.

If you see glowing vines hanging down the roof of caves, know that they are glow berries. These berries also help reduce hunger and breed foxes so you might want to have some in your inventory.

So, if you have no idea about growing berries in Minecraft, this article will be a piece of cake for you.

How to grow Glow berries in Minecraft?

You can find glow berries hanging within Lush Cave Biomes. Chest loot and minecart inside the mineshaft also have a very high chance of obtaining them. So, if you run across a mineshaft, search for a minecart and loot chest.

I will provide you with the guidelines to locate and harvest glow berries. There are also items you will require for efficient farming. I highly recommend crafting items such as bone meal and shear.

Where can I find Glow Berries?

First, you need to find the Azalea tree. The Azalea tree is rare and grows on the surface above Lush cave Biomes and is mostly found in forest biomes. The tree can be identified by its pink flower sticking out of the leaves.

If you have found one, dig straight down from where the tree stands. You will fall into a cave full of vines carrying glow berries.

There can also be openings in the surface or ravines where they can be sighted glowing in the dark.

How do I farm glow berries?

Now that you have some glow berries in your inventory, and if you want more, you can indeed farm those. I will provide you with tips and tricks to farm those berries efficiently.

Farming glow berries is very different from any other fruits and vegetables in Minecraft as it hangs on its vines. All you need is a bone meal and any blocks to hang below them. Make sure to leave two or more blocks of space below.

Place any block four blocks from the ground up. You can extend the height of blocks as they can reach up to 26 blocks, but you can stop its growth by using shears to the tip of the vines. Shear can be crafted with two iron ingots. While Glow berries are in your hand, place them below the block by right-clicking and they will turn into a cave vine that will grow one block at a time. There is a 30% chance that the glow berries will grow on the vines. If you don’t see any berries growing, you can use Bone meal to pop them out of the vines. Right, click the vines with the bone meal in your hand, and the vines will start to pop the berry. You can either wait for the vine to extend or use glow berries on the tip of the vines. Right-clicking the vines with the glow berry in your hand will grow to one additional block down. You can harvest glow berries by simply right-clicking the vines where the berries are hanging.

FAQs

What New things Can be Obtained in Lush Cave Biomes Besides Glow Berries?

Players have a chance to obtain Axolotl, Glow squid, and tropical fish in lush cave biomes.

What is the Use of Glow Berries Besides Food?

Glow berries can be used to breed foxes and for decoration purposes as it emits ambiance light of their own.

Will Hostile Mobs be Spawning in the Lush Biome Caves?

Hostile mobs cannot spawn in the lush biome caves due to light emitted by glow berries.

What is the Rarest Item that is only Found in Lush Cave Biomes?

Spore Bloom flower is the rarest item found in lush biome cave.