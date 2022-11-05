How to Hide Apps on iPhone (8 Possible Ways)

Hiding apps from your phone can help to secure sensitive information that you’ve stored on your mobile device. This can come in handy if you lose your phone or when you don’t want your friends or family to access certain apps.

In such cases, you can remove these apps from plain sight without deleting them permanently. In this article, we will guide you through multiple ways how you can hide apps on your iPhone without deleting or offloading them from your device.

How to Hide Apps on iPhone?

There are several ways you can hide apps on your iPhone, depending on the version of iOS. In the newer iOS, you can hide single or multiple apps from the home screen. However, options are limited in the older version of iOS.

Hide Apps From the Home Screen

Before we proceed to hide apps from the home screen, note that this feature is only available on iOS 14 and later versions. Although apps are hidden from the home screen, you can still view them from the App Library.

Press and hold on to the Home screen.

Tap on the – minus icon on the app you want to hide. Select the Remove from Home Screen option.



Hide Apps in Groups

Instead of selecting individual apps, you can hide groups of apps. You can do so by moving all the apps you wish to hide to a page and then disabling the page.

Press and hold on the Home screen. Tap on the dots icon at the bottom of the home screen.

Disable the page with the apps by unchecking the tick at the bottom of the page.

Tap on Done or the blank area on your home screen.

Hide Apps with Focus Mode

Focus mode allows you to hide the pages from the home screen. However, your device must have iOS 15 installed to support focus mode.

Open Settings. Tap on Focus.

Create a new focus mode by pressing the + icon on the top right corner.

Select Custom. Enter the name for the mode and tap on Next. Add the apps you wish to receive notifications from and tap Allow. Tap on Done.

Select Home Screen under options.

Toggle on the Custom Pages option. Select the page you wish to display on your home screen and tap Done.

Navigate back and toggle on the focus mode we’ve just created.



Hide Apps From Search and Suggestions

Although the apps are hidden, you can still view the hidden apps via Siri, App Library, and the search bar on your iPhone. To disable the app from appearing in the search bar or Siri, follow the step below.

Open Settings. Tap on Siri & Search.

Scroll down and tap on the app you wish to remove. Toggle off all the listed options.



Hide Apps Within a Folder

The app folder on your iPhone shows the apps grouped inside that folder at a glance. You can move an app to a separate page inside the folder to hide them from plain sight.

Open a folder on your home screen. Tap and hold on the app you wish to move. Drag the app to the edge of the folder. Release it after the app moves to the next page.



Hide System Apps

Before this fix, you must enable Screen Time on your iPhone. Also, your device should be running iOS 9 for Screen Time to work. Steps to disable system apps are as follows:

Tap on Settings. Select Screen Time.

If you haven’t enabled screen time, tap Turn on Screen Time. Tap on Continue and then select This is my iPhone. Tap on Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Toggle on Content & Privacy Restrictions. Enter the Screen Time passcode if you’ve set it previously. Tap on Allowed Apps.

Toggle off the apps that you wish to hide.



Hide All Third-party Apps

You can also opt-in to hide all the apps except the system apps on your iPhone. This method requires you to enable Screen Time as well.

Tap on Settings. Select Screen Time. Tap on Content & Privacy Restrictions and toggle it on.

Select Content Restrictions. Enter the Screen Time passcode if you’ve set it previously. Tap on Apps.

Select Don’t Allow Apps.



Hide Apps From Purchased History

Hidden or uninstalled apps are stored in your account history and can still be viewed from the App store. To remove the app from the download history.

Open App Store. Tap on your Profile. Select Purchased.

Swipe from right to left on the app you want to remove. Tap on Hide. Press Done.



Is It Possible to Access Hidden Apps?

You can access the hidden apps through the app library. To access the app library, swipe from right to the left past all your Home Screen pages. You can locate the app either through the categorized folders or via the search bars.