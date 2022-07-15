The bookmarks bar is pretty useful. But, if you want your browser to have a minimal look, you may find it to be distracting and cluttered.

By default, the browser shows the bookmark bar at all times. But, you can also find the option to hide it, which is a fairly simple process. So, here is a guide on how you can hide this bar or remove it entirely.

How to Hide Bookmarks Bar On a Browser

You can turn off the option that shows bookmarks through the browser settings. Most browsers share the same process but some specific browsers might need a slightly different process. The process might differ for Windows and macOS. But, we have compiled all the ways that you can use to hide the bookmarks bar.

Google Chrome and Opera Browser

Both Google Chrome and Opera have a similar process to hide the bookmarks bar. The ability to remove the bookmarks bar was only introduced in version 69 in Chrome. So, make sure you are using the latest version of your browser before following these steps.

Launch the browser and click on the 3-dot icon at the top right of your screen. For, Opera Browser, click on the Opera logo at the top left of your screen. In the menu, select Bookmarks You can click on the “Show Bookmarks Bar” to toggle it off.



There is an easier way to hide and show the bookmarks bar. You can use this shortcut: Ctrl + Shift + B

If you use a MacOS, these steps also work the same way:

Launch the browser. Click on the View tab in your menu bar at the top of the screen. Turn off “Always Show Bookmarks”



You can also use a shortcut to hide the Bookmarks bar: Cmd + Shift + B.

Mozilla Firefox

You can follow these steps to hide the bookmarks bar in Mozilla Firefox:

Launch Mozilla Firefox. Click on the library icon at the top right of your screen. In the menu, select Bookmarks. You can then click on the “Hide Bookmarks Toolbar”.

You can also use this shortcut to easily hide and show the bookmarks bar: Ctrl + Shift + B .

For Mozilla Firefox on MacOS, you can also follow these steps:

Launch the browser. Click on the View tab in your menu bar at the top of the screen. Select “Toolbars” and go to “Bookmarks Toolbar” Click on “Never Show”



You can also use a shortcut to hide the Bookmarks bar: Cmd + Shift + B.

Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy

“Favorites bar” is the name Microsoft chooses to use for the bookmarks bar. You can hide the Favorites bar in Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy using these steps:

Open the Browser Click on the settings icon with the 3-dots at the top-right part of your screen.

In the menu, select settings

For the legacy version, you can scroll down to find the favorites bar and turn it off For Microsoft Edge, you need to go to Appearance.

In the Appearance tab, click on “Show Favorites Bar” under Customize Toolbar. Select “Never” to hide the favorites bar.



Unlike Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, Edge does not have a shortcut to hide or show the Bookmarks bar. However, the mac version of Edge does have a shortcut : Cmd + Shift + B.

You can also follow these steps on macOS to hide the Favorites bar:

Launch the browser. Click on the View tab in your menu bar at the top of the screen. Turn off “Always Show Favorites bar”

Safari

In Safari, you can follow these easy steps to hide the Bookmarks bar:

Launch the browser. Click on the View tab in your menu bar at the top of the screen. Turn off “Show Favorites Bar”



Or, you can use this shortcut: Cmd + Shift + B.

Remove The Bookmarks Bar Entirely

Even after you have hidden the bookmarks bar, Chrome and some other browsers still show them in new tabs. It might not be a problem for most people, but some of you want to remove it as well.

You can remove the Bookmarks bar entirely by using a tweak in the Windows Registry. When editing something in Windows Registry, it is important to keep in mind that you can corrupt the system files.

In the worst case, you might have to reinstall Windows. You don’t have to worry too much because Windows automatically creates a System Restore Point every few weeks. You also have the choice to manually create a Restore Point.

After you have a System Restore Point for safety, you can follow these steps to remove the Bookmarks Bar entirely:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type regedit and click OK. This will open up the Windows Registry. Navigate to this location or you can also paste this into the navigation bar.

Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies Right-click on Policies and select New → Key. Name the new key “Google”

Right-click on “Google” and create a new key named “Chrome” Again, you don’t have to do this if you already have a key named “Chrome” Right-click on “Chrome” and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Name the value “BoomarkBarEnabled”. Double click on the BoomarkBarEnabled value. Set the Value data to 0 and then click OK.

Relaunch the browser.

If later you want to show the bookmarks bar again, you can set the above value data to 1.

Best Way to Organize The Bookmarks Bar

If you find the bookmarks bar useful, but you also want a minimal look to your browser, you can start organizing the bookmarks. You can use these ways to avoid having a messy bookmarks bar: