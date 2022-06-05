Valorant is a really popular FPS game that has taken the world by storm. And in the game, one of the crucial features is the leveling up feature that came out in Patch 3.0. It helps people track their progress, focus on missions to gain XP, and also use the XP to level up in the battle pass or activate Agent Contracts.

However, there were many toxic players who bullied and talked in abusive language to the players whose levels were not as high as theirs. Due to such toxicity, Riot games added a feature that lets you hide your player level.

If you too wish to hide your level so that it does not show up in the player card, you can continue reading below to find out how to hide level in Valorant.

How to Hide Level in Valorant

As mentioned above, Riot has added a handy feature that lets you hide your level from other players through their Patch 3.08. Like most competitive multiplayer games, Valorant also has toxic players that spread toxicity based on other players’ account players.

Hence, the features that let you hide your levels aim to reduce toxicity or even people assuming how good or bad you play. You will have to access your player card in order to hide your level.

Launch the game. You may have to sign in if you logged out the last time you exited the game. Once the game launches, head over to the Collection tab. It is located on the right side of the play button next to the Career tab.

Select your Player card located on the left. Now, under the Player Cards section, go to Level Borders. Here you can choose different borders for your levels.

Under your player card, you can see a checkbox that says, “Show my account level on my player card.” Uncheck the box to hide your level on the player card.

Your level will be hidden from other players now. Hiding the level will not make any difference apart from not letting other players know what level you are at. It means that the matchmaking or the XP gain system will remain unaffected.

If you wish to unhide your level on the player card, you can simply follow the process above and checkmark the box that says, “Show my account level on my player card.”

Hopefully, we made things clear for you when it comes to hiding your level in Valorant. Please feel free to ask us any questions you have through the comment section.