how-to-hide-or-unhide-chat-in-teams

You may find the need to hide conversations that are no longer useful or distracting. While deleting conversations from the MS Teams chats will completely erase your information, hiding conversations will only erase them from the Chat section. This way, you can easily Unhide them when you wish to access them again.

Besides filtering unwanted conversations from the chat sections, hiding conversations is also discrete. The recipient will not know that you’ve hidden your conversations with them.

If you’re looking to keep conversations away from your Teams profile, keep reading this article.

How to Hide Chat in Teams?

You can hide conversations from the Chat section of your MS Teams application. You can hide chats from Teams from all available versions of MS Teams, including Teams for Desktop, Android, and iOS.

On Desktop Version

If you’re a PC or Mac user, you can install the desktop version of the Teams application on Microsoft’s official site.

Launch MS Teams. Select Chat from the left panel. Hover your cursor over the conversation you wish to hide. Select the three-dot menu on the conversation.

Choose Hide.



On Android

The user interface to hide conversations in MS Teams is different if you use an Android device. These steps apply to both Android mobile phones and tablets.

Open the MS Teams app. Press and hold the conversation you want to hide from the Chat section. Choose Hide from the menu.



On iPhone/iPad

The steps to hide conversations on an iPhone and iPad are identical.

Open the MS Teams app. Under Chat, swipe left on the conversation you want to hide. Choose More Options. Select Hide.



How to Unhide Chats?

Once you find the need to reaccess the hidden chats, you can simply unhide them. The steps to unhide a hidden chat are available and identical for all versions of the Teams app. If you wish to unhide a hidden chat on MS Teams, follow these steps: