Snapchat is fun to share your moments with close friends and family. But, there can be stories you may want to hide from your family members. Or, it could be any other friend. You could be in a situation where you do not want to remove them as friends.

Snapchat has View My Story settings that allow you to limit your story viewing access before posting a story. Also, you can hide your story from someone even when you have already posted a story.

Besides, let us guide you with some other tips and tricks on how to hide story from someone on Snapchat.

How to Hide Story From Someone on Snapchat Before Posting?

There are several ways to hide a story from someone on Snapchat. You can change your story settings, disable friend’s access, and many more. We have mentioned very simple steps for it below.

Change View My Story Settings

If you want to stay friends with someone but hide a story from them, you can block them from viewing your Story. Don’t worry! It will not block the person’s account. By changing privacy settings, the person will no longer have access to your posted stories. You can select several accounts to hide the Story at once.

Before you begin, you must note that these changes will apply to the rest of your Story until you change it. The steps to change View My Story Settings are:

Open Snapchat and Log in to your account At the top left corner, tap on your Profile icon or Bitmoji Then, tap on the Gear icon to open Settings at the top right corner Under Privacy Controls, select View My Story

Choose Custom Then, select your friend’s account and tap on Block



Add to Your Private Story

Another way to hide your Snapchat story from other people is to post to your Private Story. You can select and add a list of people who can view them. It is kind of similar to Instagram’s private Story. Add to your private story option will not appear on your Profile unless you have created a private story yet. You can add or remove the accounts on your private Story anytime.

Check out the steps below:

Login to your account and click on your Bitmoji icon to open your Profile On the top right of Add to My Story, tap on + New Story Select New Private Story from the option

Select the account you want to add to your private Story and tap on Create Story

Now, go to your Memories and select the snap you want to post Tap on the Send to button and choose your Private Story name

To confirm, tap on Add Snap

Post on My Story Instead of Spotlight

If you have created a public account on Snapchat, everyone has access to your Story. There can be instances when you want to hide your Story from strangers. In such case, you can post to My Story instead of Spotlight.

Follow the steps given below:

Login to your Snapchat account and go to Memories Select a Snap you want to share and tap on the Send button From the Menu, tap on Add to My Story



How to Hide a Story From Someone on Snapchat After Posting?

You may have already posted your Story and want to hide the Story from a particular person. You don’t need to delete your Story. You can change story settings from your posted story too. Or, as a last resort, you can block someone on Snapchat.

Check out the steps given below.

Change Story Settings

On the Snapchat app, tap on your Bitmoji or Avatar to go to your Profile Next to your My Story, tap on the three horizontal dots to expand the Menu Select Story Settings

Choose either My Friends if the option is Everyone. If you select Custom, tap on the Profile you want to hide the Story from

Tap on the Block option

Block Someone

Another way to hide your Story with someone is to block their Profile. Although someone has already viewed your Story, you can limit access to your other stories, chats, and everything. Basically, you can block their account if they are bothering you.

Login to your Snapchat account and go to your profile Under Friends, select My Friends Tap on your friend’s Bitmoji or profile icon to open the menu On the top-right, tap on three horizontal dots and select Manage Friendships

Choose Block

Again, tap on Block to confirm



How to Hide Someone’s Stories on Snapchat?

You may want to stop viewing someone’s Story on Snapchat. In such case, you can mute your friend’s Story to hide their stories on your Profile. Also, if you are no longer interested in viewing stories from a specific account, you can unsubscribe to a channel. You can find out the steps below.

Mute Story

You can mute your friend’s Story from their profile or their stories. Follow the given steps.

From Friend’s Profile

On your Snapchat account, go to your Profile or the Bitmoji icon Tap on My Friends and select a Profile you want to mute the Story Open your friend’s Profile and tap on the three horizontal dots at the top right corner to expand the Menu Select Story Settings

Switch the toggle green for Mute Story

Tap on Done

From Story

On your Snapchat account, Go to the Stories and Discover tab Under Stories, you can see stories posted by your friend Tap and hold the person’s Story you want to hide From the Menu, choose Story Settings

Switch the toggle green for Mute Story

Finally, tap on Done

Unsubscribe Profile

If you don’t want to see subscribed stories on your discover, you can unsubscribe their the Profile. The stories will not appear in your store anymore. Find out the steps below.