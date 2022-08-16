How to Hide a Spoiler Text in Discord?

Discord is a huge platform, and being an active server member, you might want to discuss the recently released movie or a show. But not everyone might have watched it. So, being a nice person, you might want to add a spoiler alert to it.

A spoiler tag is a feature in Discord that lets you send hidden texts and images under the censor bar. It censors the message you want to hide and will only appear when you touch/click on it.

In this article, we will discuss multiple ways to hide a spoiler text in Discord.

Hide Discord’s Spoiler Text on Desktop?

To hide a text message, we could use a spoiler tag on it. There are several ways to hide spoiler text on your computer. Here are a few of them:

Using Hide Icon

While selecting texts on your textbox, you have most definitely noticed an eye icon. If you ever wondered what that is, it’s the icon that lets you put a spoiler tag on your message.

Highlight the text you want to hide before sending it Click on the Eye icon on the rightmost side of the dialogue box

Then, hit the Enter key Doing this will censor the selected message. To see this hidden text, all you have to do is click on it. Doing this will unhide the message.

Typing Two Straight Slashes

If you can’t find the eye icon when highlighting the text, you can enter two vertical bars (||) continuously before and after the text, you want to hide without hitting the space key.

Go to Textfield and type the spoiler text you want to send Place your cursor before the text and press two vertical bars(||).

Similarly, insert two vertical bars like above at the end of the text message as well Press the Enter key

Using ‘/Spoilers’

We could also use slash commands to hide spoiler text on discord. When you type the “ /Spoiler ” command, the message entered inside the message box will likely get censored.

Open your Discord and go to either a server or a dm Go to Textbox and type /spoiler Click on the matching command Then, type in your spoiler message inside the message box

Press the Enter key

As a viewer, if you happen to unhide the spoiler text that you don’t want to see, you can switch to another server or channel and come back. It will again put the black bar on the text message on the spoiler text.

Hide Discord’s Spoiler Text on Mobile Phone?

The hide option might not be available on your android phone. However, you can use the two straight slash method here to hide a spoiler text in your Discord.

On Android

Open Discord and go to the server or dm where you want to send the spoiler message Type “||” before and after the text you want to hide

Tap on the Send button

Similarly, you can also use the slash command (/spoiler) to hide a message in Discord on your android phone.

On iPhones

You can warn other members that your message is a spoiler in servers or DMs using the hide option available on your dialogue box.

Open Discord and select the message you want to hide When the text options appear, tap on the Next( ➤) icon Then, tap on the Mark as Spoiler option and press the Enter key



You can also use the slash command and two straight slashes here to hide spoilers while having a conversation.

How to Hide a Spoiler Image in Discord?

Hiding a spoiler image is somewhat similar or even easier than hiding texts in Discord. Here’s how you can do it on your computer and mobile phone.

On Computers

Press the Plus icon near the text field Select the Upload a File option

Select the image you want to upload Click on the Open button When the image appears on the text box, press the Eye icon called spoiler attachment

Press the Enter key

On Mobile Phones

Tap on the Plus icon. Lists of recent images will appear Select the image you want to send Tap on the image when it appears on the text field Select the Mask as Spoiler option

Press the space above the image and tap on the Send icon

How to Hide Link Preview Under Spoiler Tag?

Likewise, you can also use the same methods to send a link with spoiler tags. If you wish not to send the link preview, which is basically the featured image of the article or the video, here’s what you can do.

Copy the spoiler link you want to send to the clipboard Open discord server or dm Enter /spoiler command Type < and > before and after you paste the link.

i.e., <https://www.technewstoday.com/> inside the message box

Press the Enter key

Doing this will send the link without the preview image in a hidden form on the chat box. You can follow the same steps without the less than or, the more than sign before and after the link if you want to include the image as well.