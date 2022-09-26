You can compare hundreds of data on a single document with Google Sheets. However, the Sheets may have duplicate data that affect the effectiveness of your work.

Conditional Formatting is a useful function of Google Sheets that allows you to highlight repeated data within the Sheet. Furthermore, there are multiple formulas you can apply to create highlights for duplicates with various conditions.

How to Highlight Duplicates in Google Sheets?

With the conditional formatting function section of Google Sheets, you can use the Duplication formula to highlight repeated data. The methods to do so are slightly different if you need to highlight rows, columns, or multiple columns.

On Column

Open the Google Sheet on your browser. Click on the letter at the top of the column you want to highlight.

Click on Format. Click on Conditional formatting. An add-on section appears on the right side of the page.

Under the Format rules section, click on the dropdown box under Format cells if

Select Custom formula is at the bottom.

On the textbox with Value or Formula, type in =COUNTIF(A:A,A1)>1 and click on Done.



On the formula in step 7, A denotes the name of the column to which you want to apply the highlighted rule. So, if you want to apply this rule to a different column, replace A with that column’s name.

On Rows

Open the Google Sheet on your browser. Click on the number at the first cell of the row you want to highlight.

Click on Format. Click on Conditional formatting. On the right side of the page, an Add-on for Conditional format appears.

Under the Format rules section, click on the dropdown box under Format cells if

Select Custom formula is at the bottom.

On the textbox with Value or Formula, type the following formula and click on Done.

=COUNTIF(9:9,A9)>1



Replace 9 on the formula in step 7 with the row number you wish to apply the highlight.

On the formula for duplicates (=COUNTIF(A:A,A1)>1) , if you replace 1 at the end with 3, only the row/column with three or more duplicates will be highlighted. Likewise, you can increase the same value to change the number of duplicates to highlight.

How to Highlight Data Repeated From Another Column?

Some Google sheets may have data from column A (or any) repeated on column B (or other columns). You can apply conditional formatting to a column to highlight cells that are repeated from a different column. Please follow the method mentioned below to do so.

Open the target file on Google Sheets. Click on Format from the toolbar at the top. Click on Conditional Formatting. A conditional formatting add-on will appear on the right side of the sheet.

On the textbox under Apply to range, type B2:B9

Click the textbox under Format cells if

Choose Custom formula is

On the Value textbox, =MATCH(B2,A$2:A$12,0) and click on Done.



Here, B2 is the first cell (After the heading) of the column you want to highlight. Similarly, A$2:A$12 is the range you want to compare column B to. So, you can change their values to compare the columns you want.

How to Highlight Duplicates From Multiple Columns at Once?

The process of creating conditional highlighting for each column on a Google Sheet can take a while if the sheet has several columns. You can use the steps mentioned below to highlight duplicates from multiple columns at once.