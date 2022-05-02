Be it in written texts to typed documents, the intent of highlighting remains the same. It’s to make important things stand out more than others.

All of the word processing software out there has highlighting features. But the method might vary depending on the software you’re using.

So, if you’re wondering how to highlight an important part in Google Docs, let’s get right into it.

Where to Use Highlight on Docs?

You can use highlighting whenever you want to emphasize some parts more than others in a document. Those parts may include texts, sentences, codes, etc.

Highlighting a document can be very useful if people other than you are going to view the document. It instantly helps to grab the attention of the readers.

You can use different methods to highlight items on Google docs. If used properly, highlighting can help improve the document’s effectiveness.

For example: when used in the right place, colored highlights can help trigger certain emotions or memories in the readers.

Now that you know when to use highlighting let’s move on to the main topic of the article.

How to Highlight on Google Docs?

Like all the other word processing programs, there is a dedicated highlight color tool on google docs. Using different colors, you can highlight anything from texts, shapes, images (borders), codes, etc.

Similarly, there are other methods like bolding, italicizing, and underlining. Each method can have different implications and can be used in different situations.

Follow the steps below to highlight elements on google docs.

Using Colours

There are two different ways you can use colors to highlight elements on google docs. First, you can use the highlight color tool to apply color around the texts, sentences, or paragraphs. Second, you can use text color to apply color directly to each letter.

Go through the steps below to highlight on google docs using colors:

Highlight Colour

To highlight on google docs via your desktop, follow the steps below:

Open Google docs in your browser Open the document you want to highlight Select the item you wish to highlight On the utility bar at the top, click on the highlighter tool (Brush icon) Select the color you want to use

If you can’t find the color you’re looking for, then click on the + button Click or drag to choose your desired color Click ok once you’re satisfied with the result.

Text Colour

To apply text color to highlight elements on google docs, follow the steps below:

On Google docs, open the document you want to highlight on select the item you want to highlight Click on the “A” icon on the top menu Choose the color you want to apply or use a custom color



Using Add-ons

You can also use add-ons to use highlighter in google docs. The add-ons also include extra features that Google docs doesn’t have.

To install a highlighter add-on on google docs:

On the top menu, click on Add-ons Select Get add-ons

On the search bar, search for a highlight tool or highlighter

Select the one you like Click on the Install button

You can now use the add-on accordingly to apply highlights.

By Using Other Format

While colors can be a great way to highlight texts, too much highlighting can sometimes ruin the document.

Using too many colored highlights can cause the document to look messy and all over the place. In such cases, you can rely on other methods of highlighting.

Besides colors, you can use formatting to highlight important words, sentences, or paragraphs. Listed below are different text formats you can use to highlight on google docs.

Bold

Bolding is a pretty common method used to highlight words and sentences. If there’s a word that you want your readers to focus on, you can format the text in bold.

If you want to emphasize only a few words, bolding can be a great alternative to color highlighting.

To use bold format to highlight on google docs, go through the steps below:

Open the document Select the word or sentence you want to highlight On the toolbar, click on the B icon.



Italic

Italic is another format used to highlight sentences in documents. This format makes the texts tilt toward the right.

This format can be used to highlight long sentences or while quoting other people.

To format texts in italics on google docs:

Select the text you want to highlight Click on the I icon on the toolbar.



Underline

You can also use it as an alternative to other highlighting options on google docs. Underline helps keep your document clean while proving to be equally effective as other highlighting methods.

To highlight your texts on google docs using underline, follow the steps below:

Open your document on Google docs Select the text or sentence you want to highlight On the toolbar, click on the U icon



Related Questions

How to Highlight on Google Docs Using Mobile App?

There’s a dedicated mobile app for google docs on both android and iPhone. If you use google docs on your smartphone, then the steps to highlight documents will be different.

To highlight on google docs using your mobile app, follow the steps below:

Open the Google docs app on your phone Select the document you want to highlight on Press the Edit button on the bottom right corner Double click on the part you want to highlight. Drag the slider to cover the text you want to highlight. From the top menu, select A Press on the Highlight color Choose the color and tap anywhere in the document to exit

You can also change the text color of the selected text to highlight it. To do so, follow the steps below:

Select the document on the app Click on the edit button Select the text you are looking to highlight Press the A icon on the bottom bar. Choose the color and exit.

How to Highlight Text on Microsoft Word on Desktop App?

Microsoft Word is probably the most popular word processing program out there. Unlike Google Docs, it has a desktop app too.

To highlight a text on Microsoft Word’s desktop app, follow the steps below: