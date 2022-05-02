If you’ve recently switched to Chrome from any other browser, you might be looking for a way to import your data from the last browser you used.

In Chrome or any other browser, importing settings and bookmarks from another browser is pretty easy. But there may be instances when you want to import saved passwords from your old browser to the new one.

By default, the importing passwords feature is not officially available in Chrome. But there’s a very easy trick that you can use to turn it on.

Reasons to Import Passwords?

You are reinstalling Chrome after recent uninstallation.

You’re switching to Chrome from another browser

You may have deleted the saved passwords Compiled below are some of the reasons why you might be looking to import passwords into Chrome:

How to Import Passwords Into Chrome

Listed below are the methods to import passwords into Chrome:

Import Passwords via CSV File

Using a CSV file, you can import passwords from and to any browser. Every browser allows you to export your saved passwords as a CSV file.

If you haven’t exported your password already, we recommend doing so.

You can export passwords from the Passwords section of your browser’s settings. After exporting, now it’s time to enable the password import feature in Chrome.

Enable Password Import Flag

Flags are experimental features in Chrome that are not currently available in the default software. These features are being tested and are usually hidden. But they can be easily accessed and enabled.

To enable the password import flag, follow the steps below:

Open Chrome. On the address bar, enter chrome://flags/ On the Search bar, search for password import Click on default to open a drop-down menu Select Enabled



You’ll be prompted to restart the browser. Go ahead and do so.

Using Command Prompt on Windows

If you can’t find the Password Import flag for any reason, there’s another way to turn it on using the command prompt.

Go through the steps below to enable the feature:

Press Windows key + R to open Run Type cmd and click ok Enter the following commands:

cd "C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application"

chrome.exe -enable-features=PasswordImport

Note: On windows 10, Add “Program Files” (x86)” with the space infront, in place of Program Files.

Using Terminal on Mac

To turn on the password import feature in Chrome using the Mac terminal, go through the steps below:

On the Dock, click the launchpad icon. Search for Terminal and open it. Enter the following command:

/Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome-enable-features=PasswordImport

Using Inspect Option

If the above method did not work on your device, you can use the Inspect option to turn on the import feature. Follow the steps below to do so:

On Chrome, open the Menu Go to Settings > Autofill > Passwords

Besides Saved passwords, click on three little dots. Right-click on Export passwords and select Inspect On the above that section, select Hidden and delete it



Import Passwords

Now you can finally import passwords into Chrome via CSV file. Follow the steps below to so:

On Chrome, click on three little dots on the top right corner Click on Settings Switch to Autofill setting Click on Passwords Click on three dots beside Saved Passwords and select import

Select the CSV file containing the passwords

Import Passwords From Your Google Account

If you have used Chrome before, your passwords may be saved into your Google account you were using at that time. You can sign in to that account again and get access to those passwords easily.

To import passwords from your google account, go through the steps mentioned below:

In Chrome, sign in to your Google account that has the passwords Open the menu and go to Settings Switch to the Autofill section. Select Passwords Click on “View and manage saved passwords in your Google Account.“

Besides your Google account, click on Show and confirm



Import Passwords Into Chrome From Mozilla Firefox

You can directly import passwords from Firefox into Chrome. You don’t need to turn on any feature for this, making it even more convenient.

Hence if you use Firefox and want to import passwords from it into Chrome, follow the steps mentioned below:

On Chrome, click on three little dots on the top right corner Go to Settings On the You and google section, click on Import bookmarks and settings

Choose Mozilla Firefox. Make sure the Saved passwords box is ticked Click on Import



Frequently Asked Questions

How to Export Passwords From Chrome?

Listed below are the steps to export saved passwords in Chrome:

In Chrome, go to Settings. Select Autofill. Click on Passwords. Beside Saved passwords, click on three little dots Select Export passwords… and confirm Enter the device’s security password or PIN Confirm the location and click ok

How to View Passwords in Chrome?

Follow the steps below to view passwords in Chrome:

Go to the Chrome Settings Select Autofill. Click on Passwords Under Saved Passwords, locate the site you want to view the password of Click on the eye icon to Enter your device’s security password or PIN

Now the password will be revealed.