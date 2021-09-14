How To Increase And Optimize Download Speed on Steam

Is your Steam download slow? Does it take forever to download a new game? Is your download constantly failing?

Chances are, you need to upgrade your internet speed. Or, if your ping is always high, change your Internet Service Provider altogether. But, that’s not always so straightforward nor is it possible to change ISPs right away.

There are a couple of things you can try on your PC before deciding on an upgrade. Try the following solutions and see if it helps speed up steam downloads.

How To Increase Download Speed On Steam

Kill Off Other Networking Processes Using Task Manager

Right-click on the Start Menu and select the Task Manager. Select More details. Under the Processes tab, double click on the Network column to arrange by use of Network in descending order. Look for any unnecessary processes that you don’t need. Do a right-click on it and select End Task. Repeat for any other processes.

Change Service Priority Level Using Task Manager

Right-click on the Start Menu and select the Task Manager. Select More details. Click on the Details tab. Scroll down to SteamService.exe. Right-click on it and select High under Set priority. Repeat the above steps after each system reboot.

Change Download Server Location Using the Steam Client

Open Steam client. Go to the Settings menu. Go to the Downloads tab. Under the Download region, click on the picklist. Select the download server closest to you. Click on OK. If you feel the downloads aren’t speeding up, select the second nearest location. Repeat until you feel download speeds are increased.

Switch to Wired From Wireless in Your PC

Get an ethernet cable long enough from your router to your PC. Plug one end to your router and the other end to your PC’s ethernet port. Turn off Wi-Fi on the PC. If you have enabled the MAC filter, make sure you allow connections from the ethernet adapter. Continue Steam download over the wired connection.

Pause Auto-updates on Your Windows PC

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Settings. Select Update & Security option. Under Windows Update, select Pause updates for 7 days. Resume downloading on Steam. Once the download completes, select Resume updates to revert the update settings.

Pause Antivirus and Firewall in Your Windows PC

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Settings. Select Update & Security option. On the left navigation pane, select Windows Security. Select Open Windows Security. On the left navigation pane, select Firewall & network protection. Select Domain network. Toggle Microsoft Defender Firewall to turn it off. Go back to Firewall & network protection option. Select Private network. Toggle Microsoft Defender Firewall to turn it off. Go to your installed antivirus and turn off any other active protection as needed.

Remove Bandwidth Limitation in the Steam Client

Open Steam client. Go to the Settings menu. Go to the Downloads tab. Under the Download Restrictions, look for the limit bandwidth option. Click on the picklist and select No limit. Turn off Throttle downloads while streaming option. Turn on Allow downloads during the gameplay option.

Prioritize Your PC on the Router Config Page

Visit your router config page using the PC browser. Generally, it’s on 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. Login using your credentials. Under Advanced Settings look for something called QoS(Quality of Service) or Device Priority. Make sure your Steam-installed PC gets the highest priority.

Turn Vpn Software Off on PC

Go to Start Menu and search for VPN settings. Select VPN settings to open a new window. Turn off the options for Allow VPN over metered networks and Allow VPN while roaming.

Download to SSD in Steam Client

Press Windows key and R together to open Run Window. Type dfrgui and press Enter. Under the provided list of drives, make note of all drive letters with Media type as Solid-state drive.

Open Steam client. Go to the Settings menu. Go to the Downloads tab. Select Steam Library Folders. Click on the + sign next to all the drives to Add Library Folder. Select the SSD drive that you want to use from Step 3. Once added, do a right-click on the new path and select Set As Default.

Why Is My Download Speed on Steam is Slow

A steam download can be slow for several reasons. Some of them are mentioned below.