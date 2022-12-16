Upload speed means how fast you can transmit data from a device over the internet. Whether sending an e-mail, liking a social media post, playing online games, or video chatting, it’s essential to consider upload speed over the download.

If you’re a home user and have tested the internet connection, you’ve likely noticed that the upload speed is much slower than the download. Well, this is mainly because most users still utilize a Cable-Model or DSL internet, which prioritizes downstream over upstream data.

There can also be other reasons you’re facing slower upload speed – outdated router, weak Wi-Fi signals, damaged networking device, and more. Although the best way to increase this is by upgrading the internet plan, there are other techniques too, which we will discuss further.

How to Increase Upload Speed

A slower upload speed may not be a serious issue if you’re a normal user. But if you’re an avid gamer or work from home most of the time, this is something you shouldn’t ignore.

The better the upload speed, the clearer your video calls, fewer the lags in games, and quicker the file transfer. While it’s considered good if the rate is at least 5 Mbps, we recommend aiming for more than 10 Mbps for a smoother online experience.

Before diving into the methods below, we suggest power cycling both the router and modem on a daily basis. This will clear temporary data and restore your networking devices to their default state. Hence, any issues within them get fixed, and you shouldn’t have any problem with the upload speed.

Limit the Number of Devices

With the increased number of devices, both your upload and download speeds are bound to get affected. There’s a high chance someone might hog the network bandwidth among several users in your household. Therefore, limiting the number of devices is the best precaution to preserve internet speed.

If you’re experiencing slower uploads, it’s a good idea to disconnect all the unutilized devices. Also, there can be unauthorized gadgets connected to your network. In such a case, we recommend kicking them off your Wi-Fi connection.

Use a Wired Connection

Different Ethernet Cables

Having a wireless connection means you can move your devices within a specified range without losing internet access. However, Wi-Fi is slower than a wired connection and is more prone to signal interference, overused bandwidth, etc.

You may have noticed that your upload and download speeds are affected after moving even a little further from your Wi-Fi router. But this can be solved by adopting a LAN connection, which can additionally improve connectivity and security.

When using ethernet, it’s also essential to consider appropriate ethernet cable. Generally, home users prefer twisted-pair of different categories (CAT 5, 6, 7, 8).

If you’re using a CAT 6 cable, you may only get the maximum speed of 1000 Mbps over a 100-meter cable. Thus, switching to a higher category (7, 7a, or 8) can transmit signals up to 40,000 Mbps, significantly improving the upload speed.

Change Your Router Location

Adjust Your Router

As mentioned earlier, a router’s location can also fluctuate your internet speed. The further you move away from the networking device, the wireless signal keeps weakening. Hence, it’s vital to adjust your WiFi router to an ideal location so there is no interference wherever you move around your home.

If it’s not possible to change the router location, we recommend moving close to the device yourself. You should now notice a slight improvement in both your upload and download speeds.

Avoid Running Resource Hungry Apps

When uploading files, ensure that you do not run other resource-hungry applications. Opening such programs can consume considerable bandwidth, negatively affecting upload speed.

There are several network monitoring software that can help identify programs and services consuming high bandwidth. Also, you can utilize the Resource Monitor on Windows to check the same:

Firstly, open Task Manager using the dedicated hotkey, Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Move to the Performance tab and click on Open Resource Monitor.

Switch to the Network tab and expand Process with Network Activity.

Check the Send field to identify the processes hogging your network bandwidth.

Right-click on the unwanted ones and end their process.



Do Not Rely Too Much on a VPN

Although most of us prefer a VPN to bypass firewalls or enjoy a stable connection on specific services, keeping it enabled may slow down your internet. Once you disable it, you’ll notice that the files get uploaded instantly. Kindly follow the below instructions on how to turn off the VPN on Windows 11:

Go to the Settings application by pressing Windows + I keys. Here, navigate to Network & Internet > VPN.

Now, press the Disconnect button.



Avoid Using Metered Connection

The Metered Connection setting can be enabled on both ethernet or wireless connections to reduce excessive data usage on the connected network. But while doing so, some apps may work differently, affecting the upload speed. Here’s a quick guide on how to fix this issue:

First, open Settings on your PC and go to Network & Internet. Here, choose your connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet).

Now, navigate to the connected network’s properties. Find and disable Metered connections.

Check your upload speed, and you’ll likely notice an increase.

Configure DNS

The Domain Naming System (DNS) translates the domain names to computer-understandable format (IP addresses). Since each server has its own speed, you can try out which works best for you. For demonstration, we’ve used the popular Google DNS server, which is proven to increase the upload speed:

First of all, open a web browser and navigate to your router’s configuration page. For demonstration, we’ve used TP-Link Archer A7. Log in using the username and password. Select Internet and set the Internet Connection Type to Static IP.

Here, check the Use These DNS Servers option, and input the following:

Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8

Secondary DNS: 8.8.8.4

Save the setting and check your upload speed to see if this has done the trick.

Keep Everything Updated

Another way to increase upload speed is updating everything – networking devices, network drivers, and the operating system. Any missing system files or damaged drivers can reduce both the upload and download speeds.

Updating your modem and router’s firmware is relatively easy. However, this is different for every manufacturer. You can either contact your ISP to get the firmware update or do it manually, as demonstrated below on TP-Link Archer 7:

Open a web browser and visit your router’s configuration page. Next, open Advanced settings. Here, find the dedicated Firmware Upgrade section, which should be under System Tools.

Then, check if there’s an update available.

If yes, hit the dedicated button and wait until the router’s firmware is complete. Now, open your modem’s configuration page and repeat the same steps to upgrade its firmware.

Moreover, you can even upgrade your router from 2.4 to 5 GHz or higher band. This will maximize your network performance and can also improve the upload speed. Likewise, we recommend adopting a mesh router for better coverage. This way, you do not have to worry about positioning yourself or the networking device.

Change Your Internet Plan

If none of the techniques worked for you, the final option is to contact your ISP. Sometimes, they intentionally throttle bandwidth to reduce network congestion. So, it’s best to inform them about your slow upload speed, and they should help you out.

ISPs prioritize downloading over uploading, as home users mostly download data. Thus, only a few consider upload speed when choosing an internet plan. In fact, most providers only advertise the download speed, and hence many remain unaware of it.

Nonetheless, you can always ask your ISP for a symmetrical connection (same download and upload speed). However, they will likely charge more, and you’ll also need to switch from your DSL or Cable-Model to a fiber-optic network.