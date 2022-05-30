You need to insert signatures time and again in your official documents. You wish to insert the signature immediately and send it back as soon as possible. But, it is a hassle and time-consuming when you can’t find the tool to insert a signature in Google docs.

Inserting signatures in google docs is not as tedious as you think. There is an insert option for adding a signature from google docs. You can also upload images if you prefer paper signatures.

Let’s learn how to insert a signature in Google Docs from this article.

How to Insert a Signature in Google Docs

You can insert signatures in any type of document from Google docs. Either it is a PDF document or a word document. Open your document; you need to sign with google docs. There is a drawing tool feature in Google Docs. For users who choose a paper signature, you can simply upload the image. Find the methods to insert a signature in Google Docs below.

Using the Drawing Tool

The simplest way to insert your signature is using the drawing tool in Google Docs. Scribble your signature from the drawing tool and save it to add your signature. Check out the steps below.

Log in to Google docs Place the cursor and find the Insert Tap on Insert and select Drawing

Click on New Open Select line and choose Scribble

Draw your signature Click on save and close to insert signature.

Using Third-party Add-ons

There is an extension feature on Google-docs to enable third-party apps. You can add electronic signatures using these third-party add-ons. If you don’t have such tools, install them from the Google workspace marketplace. DocuSign, PandaDocs are some of the tools you can add on Google Docs.

I have provided the steps to insert a signature from DocuSign for your reference. It is purely based on my usage and experience. Please note that this is not a recommendation and we do not endorse these products. You can use any third-party add-ons you wish.

Connect DocuSign and Sign in with Gmail to use You can see the Ready to Sign in page Tap on Start and Only Me to sign your document Drag your signature and drop it to the place you wish to insert your signature Press Finish

How to Insert Paper Signature in Google Docs

You can insert a Paper Signature image if drawing eSignature is difficult for you. These steps will guide you to insert a paper signature in Google Docs.

Sign your signature on white paper. Scan your signature using scanner tools for a clear picture. Go to Google docs Place your cursor where you want to insert signature Tap on Insert > Image > Upload from computer

Choose the file to upload the image

How to Edit Your Signature

You can edit your signature inserted from the drawing tool if unsatisfied with it. There are two edit options for signatures in Google docs. You can alter colors and line weight with the editing option. All image options editing is used to edit the sizes and position. Here are a few steps to edit your Signature.

Tap on signature Click on Edit Select the signature Change color or line weight Again, Click on the signature image Select three-dot and tap on All image options

Edit your signature. You can edit the following features from all image options. Size and Rotation: From this editing option, you can edit the size and rotation of the signature. Adjust the Width and Height Scale from the button.



From this editing option, you can edit the size and rotation of the signature. Adjust the Width and Height Scale from the button. Text Wrapping: You can text wrap your signature in a different style. For Instance, In line with text, behind text, in front of text, wrap text etc.



You can text wrap your signature in a different style. For Instance, In line with text, behind text, in front of text, wrap text etc. Position: Use this editing option if you want your signature to move with the text. You can also fix the position on-page.



Note: You cannot edit the electronic signatures inserted from third-party add-ons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Difference Between Electronic and Digital Signatures?

Yes, electronic and digital signatures are different. Electronic signatures are convenient to use and legally binding. Yet, it is less secure.

While Digital Signature is a certified signature by certification authorities. It has secured signatures that protect documents. Digital Signatures also verify the identity of a signing person.

Does Google Docs Have an Electronic Signature?

Google docs does not have an in-built feature called an electronic signature. However, we can still realize similar functionality using the drawing tool. Scribbling your signature from the drawing tool is an effective way to add signatures to your document.