How to Install DLCs for Your Games on Steam

DLCs are something that keeps me excited on the game. Even though it can get pricey, these additional contents makes the game even more exciting. Most modern games offer these DLC packs as a way to continue the game either by adding new maps and stories or characters, items, etc.

Adding DLC content can be a great way to enjoy your favorite game even after you’ve completed it. However, you might be stuck asking yourself, “How will I add these DLC to my game?” If that is the case, then you don’t need to look further.

In this article, we will show you how to install and play the DLC content for all your favorite games in a step-by-step guide.

How to Install DLC on Steam?

Some of the games offer these DLCs as in-app purchases, while some are available to download through online transactions. This article explains the step-by-step process of how to purchase and unlock additional content on Steam.

Note: This article only explains how to install DLC for Steam games. So if you use other platforms like uPlay or Battle.net, it might not exactly work for you. Also, keep in mind that not all games have DLC. And most of them cost a certain amount of money. So having a decent balance on your credit card is always a benefit.

Download and Install DLC for the Selected Game

Unlocking additional content for games is super easy, but first, you need to purchase them and bind them to your Steam account. You can either purchase these DLC for yourself or gift them to your Steam friend. To purchase and install them directly, follow these steps.

Launch Steam Client on your PC. Navigate to your games library by clicking the Library tab. Now, from the list of your installed games, locate the game that you want to install the DLCs of. Click on the game. This will take you to the homepage of the particular game. There, click on the Store Page menu.

On the new page, scroll down till you see the CONTENT FOR THIS GAME section. These are all the DLCs available to purchase and download for your game. From the list of the DLCs, select the one you want to download and click on it.

Now, it will take you to that DLC’s page. Scroll down and click Add to cart to purchase the game.

The contents of the DLC will begin to download after you complete the purchase. (Or if it’s free, then it will start downloading right away)



The DLCs will be added automatically the next time you launch the game. However, make sure that the download is completed before launching it. As some of them are very large in size, it might take a while to download them.

Manage DLCs for Your Games

After you’ve downloaded the DLCs, you should be able to see them in your library. You can also use these methods to check whether they are added to your library or not.

Open Steam. Go to the games library by clicking on the Library tab. Locate your game and click on it. Now, you should be able to see a section containing all DLCs that are owned by you for that particular game. They are located under the name of Additional Content.

Alternatively, you can follow the methods below:

Open Steam. Go to your games library and locate your game. Right-click on it, then select Properties.

Now, on the Properties window, click on the DLC tab.



You should be able to see all your DLCs there. You can also add or remove them by clicking on the little check mark option.

Activating DLCs Through Product Activation Code

As you might know, there are other ways to download games besides purchasing them directly from Steam. There are many online vendors that sell the games by already including DLC within them.

When you buy the games from these retailers, you will get the DLC key printed on the back of your case or in some form of a printed document. You might also get an email from developers directly when you buy them from online stores like Amazon.

To activate the game by using Product Codes, follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Steam on your Desktop. Then, click on the ADD A GAME option, which is located in the lower-left corner of the window.

Select Activate a Product on Steam option.

Now, click Next > I Agree. On the empty bar, type the activation code that you received from the retailer or via email.

Now, click Next.

Your product will be activated shortly after you’ve entered the Product code. And the download will start when it is activated.

Note: If it shows any error, you may have to enter the code again to check whether there was any typo.

Related Questions

Are DLC Free to Download?

Whether DLC packs are free to download or not depends on the developers and the game. Some games offer free DLC packs after you’ve purchased the base game, whereas some require you to purchase them whenever you want to play.

Do All Games Have DLC?

No, all games don’t come with DLC packs. Whether the game gets DLC or not depends on its success. If the game is successful enough and players want more content to play, then the devs might consider working on the DLC projects. That, too, entirely depends on the developers.

You can easily check if your favorite game has DLCs or not by searching on the web or going through its Store Page on Steam.