How to Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)

If you wanted to run Linux alongside Windows, the only option back in the day was to use a Virtual Machine. Sure, a dual-boot worked too, but it wasn’t quite what most users wanted.

In 2016, Microsoft introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature. This allowed users to run Linux tools natively on Windows, including the Linux terminal.

WSL 2, released in 2020, improves on its predecessor and offers much better performance and compatibility. The installation process has also been tremendously simplified, as demonstrated in this article.

How to Install Windows Subsystem (WSL2) for Linux?

First of all, if you’re interested in the differences between WSL1 and WSL2, the linked article covers things like their history and working mechanisms in detail. But the takeaway is that, barring a few exceptions, WSL2 is almost always the better option.

As for the prerequisites, there are 3 cases. In order to use the automated install method, Windows 10 version 2004 (Build 19041) or higher is the minimum requirement.

If performing a manual installation, the same requirement applies to ARM64 systems. For x64 systems, you need Version 1903 (Build 18362) or higher at the minimum.

Install WSL Command

Last year, Windows Insider preview builds introduced the ability to automate the entire installation process by just using the wsl.exe – install command. The command automates the following tasks:

Enabling the WSL and Virtual Machine Platform optional features

Installing the latest Linux kernel

Setting WSL 2 as the default

Installing the default Linux distro

Prompting a restart during the installation

In July 2021, this functionality was backported to older Windows versions as well, meaning all you need to do these days is execute the wsl – install command in an elevated command prompt window.

There are a couple of catches, though. First, this method only works on Windows version 2004 or higher, as mentioned earlier. For older builds that support WSL2, manual installation is necessary.

Second, if no options are specified when using the command, it only installs the recommended features with the default distro (Ubuntu). Thus, we recommend getting familiar with some of the commands listed below:

Use either of the following commands to check what Linux distros are available to install:

wsl – list – online

wsl -l -o

Use the commands from above and note the distro names. Then, use either of the following commands to install WSL with a specific distro:

wsl – install – distribution <Distribution Name>

wsl – install -d <Distro Name>



Use the following command if you want to add more distros after the initial installation:

wsl -d <Distro Name>

Use the following command to update the WSL Linux kernel:

wsl – update

Use this command if you need to rollback the kernel version:

wsl – update rollback

Use this command to check general info regarding your WSL configuration:

wsl – status

Finally, use this command to close the WSL 2 VM and all open distros:

wsl – shutdown

You might also be wondering what to do after you install WSL2. Well, it’s quite simple. First, you open the installed distro from the Start Menu. Next, you set up the admin account for this specific distro. This includes setting the username and password.

We recommend updating and upgrading the packages at this point, but beyond, you’re free to do as you please. If you feel lost, the getting started with WSL documentation from Microsoft is worth checking.

Manual WSL Installation

As stated, certain earlier Windows builds will require manual installation. The process is a bit longer, but we’re doing the same things as in the prior section. Here are the necessary steps:

To start, reboot your PC and press the BIOS key (Function keys or Del) when booting. In the Advanced, CPU or similar section, enable the hardware virtualization option. Look for keywords like AMD-V, SVM, VT-d, VT-x, etc.

Press the key shown on the screen to save the changes and exit (usually F10). In Windows, press Win + R, type powershell , and press CTRL + Shift + Enter. Execute the following commands to enable the required components:

dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux /all /norestart

dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:VirtualMachinePlatform /all /norestart

Now, download and install the Linux kernel update package. Depending on whether you’re using an x64-based system or an ARM64 machine, use the appropriate link. If you aren’t sure, the run command msinfo32 will be helpful.

Now, enter the following command in PowerShell to set WSL 2 as the default version:

wsl – set-default-version 2

Finally, go to the WSL Store in the Microsoft Store app. Choose your preferred distro here, and press Get.

At this point, the WSL 2 installation is complete. We recommend checking the prior section for reference on what to do after the installation.

Troubleshooting Installation Errors

We’ve listed some common errors that users encounter during the WSL 2 installation in this section. If you’re facing some problem that’s not covered here, we recommend checking the troubleshooting guide from Microsoft for a more extensive guide.