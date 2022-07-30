Inverting a color turns light to dark, white to black, and returns the respective complementary color depending on the color model. For instance, red turns to green and vice-versa after inverting.

Generally, it is helpful for advanced photo manipulation. And you can also use it to try out a different look. So without further delay, let’s take a look at different methods to invert colors on a picture.

How to Invert Colors on a Picture

You can invert colors on a picture with the default image editors on Windows and Mac.

On the other hand, many devices provide this option as an accessibility feature to make the texts and pictures easy to read for the visually impaired, such as colorblindness. Moreover, you can use it on devices where dark mode is unavailable.

Nonetheless, here’s how to invert colors for a picture or on a device.

Using Image Editors

You can use a built-in image editor on Windows, such as the Paint and Preview app on Mac, to invert colors on a picture. Alternatively, you can use third-party image editors like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, GIMP, etc.

On Paint App

Open the Paint app. Copy and paste an image to the painted canvas. Alternatively, click the File menu and navigate to the required image to open it. Then, right-click on the image and select the option. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + I to invert the colors.



Furthermore, you can select a certain portion of the image and inverse it. You can do it as follows.

Click the Select icon inside the Image toolbox from the top right corner. Use it to select the desired portion of the image. Next, use the right-click or shortcut key to invert the colors on it.

On Preview App

Open an image with the Preview app. Click the Tools menu and select the Adjust Color option. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Option + Command + C to invert the image colors. Now, drag the white slider on the right and the black slider in the opposite direction.



On Photoshop

Launch the Photoshop application. Open or drag an image into it. Then, click the Image menu at the top. Next, select Adjustments > Invert.

Alternatively, use the following shortcut keys:

Windows : Ctrl + I

: Ctrl + I Mac: Command + I

Furthermore, you can reverse the invert by clicking the Invert option or pressing the shortcut key.

Using Online Color Inversion Tools

There are several sites online that can invert the colors in your picture. Browse one of the sites and upload the required image to the site. Wait for the inversion to complete and download the color inverted file.

Furthermore, you can even input a single color and get its equivalent inverted color.

How to Invert Colors on Different Devices?

Whether you are using a PC or a mobile device, most contain a setting to invert colors systemwide.

Here’s how you can invert colors on different devices:

On Windows 10

Open the Settings app and select the Ease of Access option. Click the Color filters from the sidebar. Now, on the right pane, select the Inverted option.

On Windows 11

Open the Settings app. Under the Accessibility > Color filters. Next, toggle on the button next to Color filters.

On Mac

Click the Apple icon in the top left corner. Navigate to System Preferences > Accessibility. Select Display from the left sidebar. On the right pane, check the Invert colors checkbox.

Furthermore, you can use the shortcut key to invert colors by enabling the Keyboard shortcut for the color filters option below the Color filters option.

On Android

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Accessibility > Visibility enhancements. Tap the toggle button next to the Colour inversion.

On iPhone

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Tap the Color Filters option and enable the toggle button next to it.

On Chromebook