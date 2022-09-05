To get the full Discord experience, joining fun servers is the key. In fact, a server is what separates it from the rest of messaging apps. It has text and voice channels, where you can add roles, stickers, and even bots.

If you’re just starting out on Discord, it can be tricky to figure out how you can join a server. You typically need an invite from the server admin or the moderator to join a server. But sometimes the invite link is available publicly.

How to Join a Discord Server?

There are two types of servers on Discord, Private and Public. So accordingly, there are varying ways to join these servers.

Joining a Private Server

The only way you can join a private server is through an Invite link. Someone from the designated server must send you an invite link personally to your Discord messages. Then, you’ll need to click on the Join button, which will add you to the server.

If you got the link through other sources, you will be prompted to continue through Discord and click on Join. Another way you can join a private server is by copying and pasting the link.

Follow these steps to do so.

On Desktop

Copy the Invite Link. Open the Discord app or the web client. Click on the Add a Server(+) icon from the servers list on the left side.

Under “Have an invite already?”, click on Join a Server. Paste the Invite link and click on Join Server.

On Mobile

Copy the invite link. Open the Discord app. Swipe from the left side of the screen to open the servers list. Tap on the Add a Server(+) icon.

Then, press Join a Server under “Have an invite already?”.

Paste the link and tap Join Server.



Joining a Public Server

As the name suggests, public servers are ones that anyone can freely join.

Any server with a publicly available link can be considered a public Discord server. Some of these servers are featured by Discord on their app. You can also find the link to these servers on the internet.

To join a public server through the Discord app, follow these steps.

Open the Discord app or the web client. From the servers list on the left side, click on the Explore Public Servers icon.

Browse through the popular servers and click on the preferred one.

You will be able to view the server in preview mode. Click on Join “Server name” on the top to join the server.

Unfortunately, you cannot browse public servers in the mobile version of Discord.

How to Invite People to a Discord Server?

If you created your own Discord server, you can add your friends as well. In order to invite people, you need to create an invite link.

Here are the steps to do so.

On Desktop

Open Discord and go to your server. Click on the Dropdown icon next to your server’s name. Select Invite People.

You can directly send the invite link to your friends by clicking on the invite button next to their names. Or, click on Copy Link. Send the link to your friends.

On Mobile

Open the Discord app and go to your server. Swipe from the left side to show the channels list. Now, tap on your server’s name. Then, select the Invite option.

Tap on Copy Link. Or, you can directly send the invite link to your friends by pressing the Invite button next to their names. You can also choose other options such as messages, email, etc.

