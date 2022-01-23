How to Keep Computer From Sleeping or Turning off

Windows and Mac both provide personalized power settings that allow you to control when your computer goes to sleep. Beyond this, there are also several simple and straightforward applications on the internet that have the same function.

However, your computer may still go to sleep despite these settings for various reasons. The article provides steps on how to keep the computer from sleeping and what to do if the problem persists.

How to Keep the Computer From Sleeping?

The easiest step you can take to keep the computer from sleeping is to manage your settings so that the computer never sleeps. Beyond this, you can also personalize the settings according to your preference

You can change your power setting so that the computer sleeps after a certain period or never sleeps. In order to manage your power settings, please follow the steps below:

Click on the Windows logo. Go to Settings > System. Select Power & Sleep from the left-hand menu. In the sleep option, you can choose the time or select Never for “when plugged in, PC goes to sleep after”



If you want to go a step further to personalize your power settings, you can select Additional power settings and follow the steps below:

Click on Change plan settings. Click on Change advanced power settings.

This option allows you to customize your power options so that you can: Choose which applications and processes to never turn off or turn off after certain minutes.

to never turn off or turn off after certain minutes. Manage whether the computer goes to sleep, shut down, or do nothing when the lid is closed .



whether the computer goes to sleep, shut down, or do nothing when the . Manage whether the computer goes to sleep, shutdown, or do nothing when power button is pressed.

Manage Your Power Settings Using Control Panel on Windows

You can also manage your power settings using the Control Panel in Windows.

Click on the search button. Type Control Panel and enter. Click on Power Options. On the left-hand menu, click “Choose when to turn off the display.”

You can follow the same steps mentioned above to manage your settings. Once you make the changes, click on Save Changes.

Manage Your Power Settings on Mac

To disable sleep on your Mac, please follow the steps below:

Click on the Apple logo. Select System Preferences.

Click on Battery.

Under the Battery tab, you can select “Turn off your display after” to Never.

Under Power Adapter, you can check “prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off.”



What to Do if the Computer Still Sleeps After Managing Settings?

If your computer still goes to sleep despite the settings, you can try the fixes below.

Troubleshooting Power

This option can detect issues and provide solutions and updates if you have power issues due to which the computer keeps going to sleep.

Go to the Search button located beside the Windows logo. Type Troubleshoot > Troubleshoot settings. Select Troubleshoot on the left-hand menu. Scroll down to find Power on Find and Fix Other Problems. Click on Run the troubleshooter.



Update Graphics Driver

Outdated graphics cards can cause glitches due to which the windows display could go off. To update your driver, please follow the steps below:

Click on the Windows logo > Device Manager. Go to Display adapters and click on the drop-down menu. Right-click on the driver. Select Update Driver option.



Applications to Prevent the Computer From Sleeping

If you do not want to follow the steps for managing power settings, you can use third-party applications. Choose any of the following applications based on your needs:

Caffeine – Keep Screen On

Caffeine is an easy-to-use and free software. It works by stimulating a keypress every 59 seconds, so your computer still thinks you are working on it. Once downloaded, the application will appear on your taskbar or system tray. You can access the system tray by pressing the upward icon located on the bottom right of your screen.

You can simply activate and deactivate the software by clicking on the Active option.

Compatibility: Windows and Mac

Move Mouse

Move Mouse is another free software that stimulates the mouse/pointer every 30 seconds. You can, however, change the settings once you download it.

The application also allows you to add in shortcuts Ctrl + any alphabet for the mouse to move and stop moving. Thus, you can have the mouse moving around when you leave the computer and don’t want it to go to sleep.

Compatibility: Windows

NoSleep

You can enable NoSleep or disable it by clicking on it. If the icon is white, it refers to the application being on, while if it is black, it refers to the application being off. Other preferences such as “Never Sleep on Battery” and “Never Sleep on AC Adapter” are also available.

Compatibility: Windows and Mac

Coffee FF

Coffee FF works a bit differently in that the trigger is not based on stimulating keypress but by setting a specific network threshold based on speed. As long as your network speed is working at a specific speed, your computer will not go to sleep.

It also provides more options beyond preventing the computer from going to sleep. For instance, you can also prevent sleep when a specific program is running.

Compatibility: Windows

Prevent TurnOff

Prevent TurnOff is a straightforward application that prevents the computer from going to Standby/Sleep, Shutdown, logging off, and turning off the monitor. There is also a timer if you want a scheduled option.

Compatibility: Windows

Insomnia

Insomnia is a bit different than other applications because it prevents the display from going to sleep. It only disables the sleep mode. There is a small window which states, “This computer cannot go to sleep while this window is open.” Closing the window will take the computer to the preferred power setting.

Since it allows the display to go off, it is your best option if you want the computer to stay awake while downloading something or executing a function that does not require screen time.

Compatibility: Windows

Disable Sleep Through Command Prompt

In order to disable sleep through command prompt, please follow the steps below:

Click on the Windows logo.

Type “Command Prompt.”

Copy the following text into the box:



powercfg /change standby-timeout-ac 0 powercfg /change standby-timeout-dc 0 powercfg /change monitor-timeout-ac 0 powercfg /change monitor-timeout-dc 0 powercfg /change hibernate-timeout-ac 0 powercfg /change hibernate-timeout-dc 0

Press Enter.

Why Does My Computer Keep Going to Sleep When I Am Playing Games?

If you have followed the steps above and your computer still goes to sleep, there may be something wrong with the graphics driver or power settings. In order to address this, you can update your graphics card and see if that helps.

Disable Password After Resuming From Sleep

If you are tired of inputting your password every time you access your computer after Sleep mode, please follow the steps below: