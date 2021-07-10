According to Recode (through data provided by MoffettNathanson in 2019), 14% of US Netflix users admit to watching Netflix through someone else’s account. However, these statistics only comprise of the adults who admit to using it. A 2016 survey conducted by Survata for Quartz found that at least 31% of American adults who had access to a Netflix subscription did not pay for it.

No one likes a freeloader. We often find ourselves suffering for our generosity when people try to take advantage of us and test the limits of our charitableness. However, these limits don’t just apply to generosity.

You can only have so many people streaming on a single Netflix account. If you are the account owner, it makes little sense for you to wait in a queue. So in this guide, we’ll show you how to kick someone off Netflix when you can no longer stand their moocher tendencies.

How To View Devices That Have Logged Into Your Account

Password sharing is reasonably common among Netflix users. Sometimes, it is not always clear as to who has current access to your Netflix account. Fortunately, Netflix has a few features that can help you investigate any irregular activity. To access these features, follow these instructions:

Open any web browser of your choice

Navigate to Netflix.com

Log into your profile

Click on the profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen

Scroll down to the Profile and Parental Controls section and then click on your main profile

section and then click on your main profile Search for Viewing activity in the drop-down list and then select view next to it

You can use the above steps to see your recent viewing activity. If you see any suspicious entries in the list, this could be your first clue. To extract further details, we can view recent device streaming activity:

Open your Netflix account settings

Scroll down to the Settings section

Click on Recent device streaming activity

From that web page, you’ll be able to see every device that has accessed your account recently. It will show you the date, time, location, time zone, IP addresses, and the type of device used to access the account.

Unfortunately, Netflix does not allow you to log out of each device individually. You’ll need to log all of them out. We’ll show you how further down this guide.

Note: Changing Netflix’s settings works better on a computer’s web browser. Thus, we suggest you use a web browser on your laptop or desktop PC to follow the instructions in this guide.

How to Kick Someone off Netflix Account

What’s worse than getting locked out of your own house by someone who’s never even contributed a single cent for its upkeep? While getting locked out of your Netflix account is not as bad as getting locked out of your house, it often inspires a similar amount of resentment. It’s almost as annoying as that old Netflix auto-play feature.

Nevertheless, you have a set of options to deal with both problems. Here is a list of how you can kick people off your Netflix account with as little hassle as possible.

Change Your Netflix Account Password

According to Jo O’Reilly, deputy editor at ProPrivacy.com (through Business Insider), you should change your passwords at least every three months. Changing your Netflix password won’t just boot people off your account, it’s also good technological hygiene. To change your Netflix password, do the following:

Use your browser to navigate to the Netflix website

Log into your account if prompted to

Click on your Netflix profile icon on the upper right corner of the screen

Select the Account menu item

menu item Click on Change password option

The next screen will reveal three text fields that will require you to enter in your current password along with your password. Netflix recommends that your password is:

A minimum of eight characters long

Completely unique to your Netflix account

Not made up of your personal information or easy to guess

A mix of uppercase and lower-case alphanumeric characters and symbols

Once you’ve entered in and confirmed your password, make sure the option that reads “Require all devices to sign in again with new password” is ticked. Finally, you can click on the Save button and log out of your account.

Sign All Devices Out

What if you don’t want to change your password? The easiest way to kick someone off your Netflix account without changing your passwords is to sign all devices out. However, this method comes with a few caveats.

For instance, you can’t choose which specific devices to log out and it’s still possible for the device owner to log back into your account unless you change your password. Additionally, it can take up to eight hours before all devices are ejected.

Nevertheless, if you feel that this is the best option for you, you can follow these steps:

Run a web browser on your laptop or computer

Navigate to Netflix.com

Log into your account if/when prompted

Click on your Netflix profile icon on the upper right corner of the screen

Select Account from the appearing drop-dop menu

Scroll down until you meet the Settings area and then select Sign Out of All Devices in the list of options

You’ll meet a confirmation screen; click on the Sign out button

Once you’ve completed the above steps, you’ll be referred to the Account screen where a message will inform you that you’ve signed out all devices. Once again, the entire process may take eight hours before all devices are signed out, so you’ll need to be patient.

After you’re logged out of a specific device, you’ll be asked to re-enter your account details.

Delete Your Netflix Account

As a last resort, you may delete your account. You might have to do this if you find that someone has hacked into it. After deletion, you can always create a new account.

Navigate to the Netflix website using your web browser

Click on your profile icon

Select the Account menu item

item Click on the Cancel Membership button

button Click on Finish Cancellation on the warning screen

Again, this method has a few downsides. Firstly, your account won’t be deactivated instantly. You’ll have to wait until the next date of billing. You’ll be able to see this from the account page. In addition to this, Netflix deletes all data and downloads stored on your device when you decide to deactivate your account.

You can download some of your information from the Netflix account page before deleting your account. Netflix will keep your account information for ten months before permanently deleting it. If you want them to permanently delete your account before that, you will have to send them an email.

How Many People Can Stream on Netflix at Once?

There is a limit to the number of devices that can stream from Netflix at once. However, this number will depend on your plan.

The basic plan allows you to stream from one device at a time, while the Standard plan lets you stream from two. Finally, you can use the Premium plan to stream from four devices.

In the past, Netflix put a cap on the total number of devices that could connect to your account at any given time. However, it has recently removed this cap.

Conclusion

Netflix is trying to curb the number of unpaying viewers. If they find that too many suspicious devices are connecting to your account, they may suspend it. Even with their recent price hikes, I’m fairly certain that you don’t want to miss out on their great content.

To prevent this, you can utilize the steps in this guide to kick people off your Netflix account. We hope that you’ve enjoyed reading this. If you have any comments, please do not hesitate to leave them down below. We’d love to hear from you. As always, thank you for reading.