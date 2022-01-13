How to Leave a Discord Server (Desktop, Mobile)

One of the best features Discord offers is its servers. You can invite dozens of friends or build a community of strangers within the app. Each server in Discord contains channels; where you can talk about anything that pertains to the specific topic.

But sometimes, servers can get out of control due to misbehaving members or become stagnant due to inactiveness. At times like these, leaving a server is helpful. The steps to leave a server are simple regardless of your device. So, here are simple step-by-step walkthroughs on how you can leave a Discord server on many platforms.

How to Leave a Discord Server on PC (Windows, Mac)

The steps to leave a Discord server on a PC are the same if you use the Discord app or the web version. This method is applicable for Mac, PC, laptops, and Chromebooks.

Launch the Discord app and log in. Head over to the server name in the top-left corner. Click the Drop Arrow button. Scroll down and select Leave Server. A Dialog Box will appear. Click on Leave Server for confirmation.

How to Leave a Discord Server on Mobile (iPhone and Android)

Leaving a Discord server on your mobile phone follows a similar process. Here is a short guide that shows how you can do so on through your iPhone and Android devices.

Open the Discord app on your mobile device. Search and select the server you want to leave. Click on the three dots beside the server. From the list of options, click on Leave Server. When prompted, click on Leave Server for confirmation.

After this process, you won’t get any updates like notifications and messages. If you want the access back, you will have to ask permission from the server admin to rejoin.

How to Leave a Discord Server on Your Tablet/ipad?

If you’re looking to leave a server in Discord through your tablet or iPad, here’s how to do it.

Login into your Discord app. On the left-hand side, select the server you want to leave. On the banner, click on the three dots on the top-right corner. Scroll down on the end and Tap on the Leave Server. Select Yes in the pop-up to confirm.

How to Transfer Ownership in Your Discord Server?

If you don’t want to be the server anymore, then there are a few things you can consider. Transferring your ownership to another member is the way to go.

The following steps consist of how you can give server ownership to another member and give them the full administrator rights:

Launch Discord App and Log In to your account. Click on the server name on the top left of your screen. Select server settings. Scroll Down and go to the Members option under user management. Choose the member you’re giving ownership to. Click on the three dots that appear next to the name. Transfer Ownership option will appear. Click on the ‘Transfer Ownership’ button.

The process is now complete. You will now see a crown symbol next to the name of the new owner in the member list.

How to Delete a Discord Server You Created?

Deleting a Discord that you created can be easy and followed through in a few steps.

Open the Discord app and Log In. Search and select on the server which you want to Delete. At the top left corner, click on the down arrow in the server name. Select Server Settings. At the bottom, click on Delete Server. Type in your Server Name and click on Delete Server. A pop-box will appear, Click on Delete Server.

Leaving a Discord Server Without Anyone Knowing

Depending upon how large the server is, leaving the server might go unnoticed for some users for a time. You can also take additional measures to prevent them from noticing. You can start by changing your Username and Avatar. You can also turn on your Invisible mode. However, if bots are present on the discord server, server members will be notified when you leave.

Delete Messages on Discord When You Leave a Server

You can’t delete messages after you leave a server. But, if you’re about to leave, you can follow these steps below you leave:-

For Mobile Users

Open the Discord app and log in. Scroll down and find the messages you want to delete. Hard-press on the screen for a few seconds and select Delete. A pop-box will appear, Click on Confirm.

For Desktop Users

Open Discord and go to the message you want to delete. Scroll over the individual chat lines in your thread and look for the More icon. To delete each message, Select Delete Message from the list of options. A dialog box will appear, click on Delete for confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

If You Leave a Discord Server Do Your Messages Get Deleted?

Even after you leave the server, Discord will still make your messages available to view. The only instance when your message gets deleted is when you manually delete your chats or use bots to delete bulk texts.

How Do I Join a Discord Server?

In discord, there are two types of servers. Public servers are easy to join. You can browse any server and immediately get an invite link to Join. Private Servers are a bit different as they are not publicly listed. You can only join if you have an invite link. To do so, ask an existing member to send you the invite.