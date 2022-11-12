Are you tired of getting added to the private Snapchat stories of people you aren’t close to? If so, Snapchat has a feature you can use to leave the private story of anyone easily. You can leave it and stop the other person from re-adding you to their private story.

If you want to know how you can leave someone’s private Snapchat story, this article is for you. In this article, we have covered all the topics related to leaving Snapchat’s private story.

How to Leave a Private Story on Snapchat?

To leave a private Snapchat story, you must verify whether you are in someone else’s story. Once you have confirmed you are added to someone’s private story, you can easily leave it if you wish to.

Here’s a stepwise breakdown of the process.

Step 1: Confirm if You Are in Someone’s Private Story

Sometimes, you may be unable to differentiate a private story from a regular one. To confirm if someone added you to their Private Story, follow the steps given below.

Open Snapchat App. Go to the Two-person icon right to the camera at the bottom of your screen.

Swipe left through your friends’ Stories. If you see a Lock icon on their stories, it indicates that they have added you to their private story.



Step 2: Leave Private Story

Now that you have confirmed that you are is someone else’s story, you can move forward with the process of leaving the private story. The process is slightly different for the Android and iPhone Snapchat apps. Snapchat websites, on the other hand, currently don’t have the feature to interact with any Stories.

On iPhone

Launch Snapchat. Click on the Two-person icon at the bottom of your mobile screen.

Tap and hold down the Private Story you want to leave.

Press on the Story Settings option.

Select the Leave Private Story option.

Now tap on Leave.

Choose the Block option if you do not want the person to add you to the same private story again.



On Android

Open Snapchat. Click on the Two-person icon section located at the bottom of your mobile screen.

Press and hold on Private Story you want to leave.

Tap on the Leave Story option.

Finally, press Leave.

You can choose the Block option if you don’t want to be re-added on the same private story.



Does the Other Person Know if You’ve Left Their Private Story?

If you decide to leave someone else’s story, they will not receive any notification. But when the creator is editing their viewers for the private story, they may notice that your name is not ticked. With this, they may realize you have left their private story.

They could their viewers using following method:

Go to the Snapchat App. Press on the Bitmoji at the top left of your phone screen.

Under the My Stories section, you can find your Private story with Lock icon. Tap on the Three-dots, besides your private story.

Press on the Edit viewers option.

Check if the person’s name is ticked.

If you don’t see the Tick mark, the person has left your private story.

Can You Re-add Someone Who Left Your Private Story?

You can easily re-add your friend that accidentally left your private story. Follow the steps given below to re-add someone who left your private story.