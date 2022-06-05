Valorant is a really popular FPS game that has been on the market for a while. The game has been so popular that it even has its tournaments and championships. But sometimes you may have to leave a game before you finish it.

But when you do try to leave it, you see that the leave match button is locked and you can’t press it. It makes you wonder how to leave a Valorant game. But worry not, we know just how and are going to tell you about it.

Leaving a Match in Valorant

Leaving the game in Valorant may not be as easy as it sounds. There are different factors that come into play.

First, the game does not allow you to leave the match, especially if you are playing the Competitive mode or the Unrated mode. It is made so because leaving the game in the middle will put your team at a disadvantage.

So, if it is absolutely necessary to leave the game, there are two ways you can do so.

Exiting the Game

If you are in any match, you can simply exit the game to leave it. However, if you open the game before the match is over, you will be put right back into it. To exit the game, follow these steps:

Once you are in the game and after you pick the agent, and are placed on the map, press the Esc button. Go to Settings. Hit the Exit Game button.

Select Exit. You will see a warning that tells you about the penalty for leaving the match. Hit the Confirm button.

It is best to remember that other players may report you if you leave the match in the middle, which can result in a ban if you are reported enough times.

Signing Out

You also have the option to sign out and exit the game. Doing so will not make you join the game once you are disconnected, unlike simply exiting the game. To sign out of the game, you will have to:

Press the Esc button while you are in the game. Head over to the Settings. Press Exit Game. Select Sign Out and Exit.

You will see a warning about the AFK penalty. Hit the Confirm button.

You will exit the game. Next time you open the game, you will have to re-enter your login details.

Once you join back in, you will see a message from the game that warns you about being AFK. If it is your first time, you only get a warning. However, if you keep leaving the game in the middle of the match, you will be given time penalties. The time penalties mean that you cannot join or play the match until the timer runs out.

It is best to keep in mind that the penalty keeps on increasing the more you leave the match. But if you keep repeating the offense, Riot games will take an action against you and may even ban your account.

Leaving A Deathmatch

You get the penalty every time you leave a game mode where you have to play with a team. However, in the Deathmatch mode, you play solo. Hence, the leave match button is not locked and you can simply hit the Leave Match button to leave the match. You will not get any penalties if you leave the deathmatch in the middle.

These are the things you need to understand if you wish to leave the game. It is best not to leave the game in the middle as it affects your rank and you won’t gain any XP from the match. Furthermore, players can also report you which can lead to serious consequences.

But if you absolutely have to leave a match, it is best to talk to your team and leave the game, or simply convince them to surrender so that you do not get the penalty and the team does not have to play at a disadvantage.