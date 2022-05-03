Do you want to get your hands on custom Twitch emotes in Discord servers? Or do you want to get the latest updates from your favorite streamers whenever they go live on Twitch?

Well, it would be amazing if you could achieve them, right? This is all possible if you link your Discord account to Twitch. Surprisingly, it won’t take much of your time.

So, let’s jump right into the article to learn how to link your Discord account to Twitch.

Why Link Discord to Twitch

After you have linked your Discord and Twitch accounts, you as a streamer can create subscriber roles on Discord servers. Likewise, you can create separate Discord channels for your subscribers and assign permission roles for multiple accounts in a few clicks. Furthermore, you can check if someone is subscribed to your channel and view a list of all those who are subscribed.

On the other hand, if you are a channel member or a subscriber, you can enjoy custom channel emotes in the Discord chat. Moreover, you will be able to interact with your favorite streamer outside of the Twitch chat and also view unique content from them.

How to Link Discord to Twitch

The steps to link Discord to Twitch are pretty much the same whether you use the Desktop version or the web version of Discord. Likewise, this applies to any system you use (Windows or Mac).

Furthermore, we have you covered even if you access Discord/Twitch from your mobile devices. So without further ado, let’s get find out how.

Connect Discord Account to Twitch on the Desktop

You can connect your Discord account to Twitch on the Desktop version without breaking a sweat with the following steps.

Launch your Discord application. On the bottom left of the Discord app, click on the little gear icon. Under the User Settings section, click on Connections. On the right side, under Connect your accounts, click on the Twitch icon to connect your Discord account to Twitch.

A window prompt will appear to log in to your Twitch account. You need to be logged in. Fill in the details and authorize Twitch to access your Discord account.

Additionally, you can enable the Display on profile option under Connection to allow anyone who views your Discord profile to navigate to your Twitch account directly.



Even if you are a streamer, you can easily link Discord to Twitch. First, click on the server at the top left corner, and click on Server settings. Then, choose the Integrations on the left and click on Manage on the right side next to Twitch. Finally, click on Enable button.

Connect Discord and Twitch on Mobile

If you are using a mobile app for Discord/Twitch, you can connect them as follows:

Open the Discord app on your mobile device. Tap the profile icon at the bottom right of your screen. Now, tap on Connections. Next, tap on Add and choose the Twitch option in the top right corner.

After this, you will be prompted to enter your Twitch login details. Enter the necessary details and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to Appear Live While Streaming on Twitch in Discord

After you have finished linking Discord to your Twitch account, you would want to appear live whenever you go live on your Twitch channel/account. This helps your viewers find your channel easily. You can do so by following the steps below.

Make sure you have set your Discord status to online. You can do this by clicking on your profile picture in the bottom left corner and selecting the Online option. Now, click on the little gear icon in the bottom left corner. Under the App settings side-nav, click on the Streamer mode. On the right side, click to enable the “Enable Streamer Mode”. Once you have completed all the above steps, you will appear under the Streaming Now section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Disconnect Twitch From My Discord Account?

If you no longer want to link your Discord account to Twitch, you can do it by following the steps below.