6 Easy Ways to Lock Your Computer

Locking your computer is a simple feature that we rarely take a second glance at. However, this simple feature is rather very important for every person’s privacy and security.

If you leave your computer without locking, any individuals can go through your files and make unnecessary changes. While this situation may rarely occur, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

So, here are the possible ways you can lock your computer in Windows or Mac.

How to Lock Your Windows Computer?

Windows computers offer various methods to lock your computer. From the auto-locking of dynamic lock to the most common keyboard shortcut locking, here are the possible ways to lock your Windows computer.

Using Keyboard Shortcut

One of the most common methods of locking your computer is by using keyboard shortcuts. Many people who regularly use keyboard shortcuts should be familiar with this method.

The shortcut is Windows + L hotkey, which will immediately lock your computer.

Ctrl + Alt + Del Screen

The Ctrl + Alt + Del key combination will show you the option of locking your computer with various other options. Click on the Lock option to lock your computer.

If the Lock option doesn’t appear, follow these steps:

Open Run and enter gpedit.msc to open the Group Policy Editor. Go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Ctrl + Alt + Del options. Make sure Remove Lock Computer shows Not Configured.



Using the Start Menu

Locking your computer from the start menu is the simplest way to lock Windows.

Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the start menu. Tap on your User icon and select Lock.



Using Command line

Another way you can lock your computer is through the command line. While this method is a bit longer than the above two, it is just as effective as any other method on this list.

Follow the steps below to perform this method:

Launch the Run dialog box by pressing Windows + R button. Enter cmd to open the Command Prompt. Type the following command:

Rundll32.exe user32.dll,LockWorkStation

Press Enter.

Note: You can also lock your computer by entering this command directly in the Run dialog box and skip opening Command Prompt.

Auto-Lock From Screen Saver

Screen saver is another great way of locking your computer. It automatically locks your computer after a period of inactivity. Furthermore, you can even customize the time after which Windows locks up.

Here’s how you can do it:

Access Settings using Windows key + I key. Navigate to Personalization > Lock screen. Scroll down and tap on Screen saver settings. Choose a Screen saver of your choice. Next to Wait, input the amount of time before the screensaver is activated.

Check mark the On resume, display logon screen. Click Apply and OK.

Setup a Dynamic Lock

A dynamic lock is one of the more advanced ways of locking your computer. It uses Bluetooth to pair with your mobile or any other device, and as soon as the paired device leaves the vicinity of the computer, it will automatically lock itself.

However, you need to have Bluetooth constantly enabled and paired with your computer for this function to work as intended.

Follow the steps below to set up a dynamic lock:

Enable Bluetooth on both your computer and mobile device. On your mobile device, tap on your Computer’s Bluetooth to pair. Accept the pair option on your Computer.

Open settings in your Windows Computer. Navigate to Accounts>Sign-in options. Scroll down and enable Dynamic Lock.



How to Lock Your Mac Computer?

Mac has similar methods of locking the computer compared to Windows. Furthermore, they are also very easy to perform.

Here are the possible ways you can lock your Mac computer.

Using Keyboard Shortcut

Mac also features many keyboard shortcuts, and you can press the Control + Command + Q buttons to lock your computer immediately.

If you want to put your Mac to sleep, you can use the Command + Option + Power button shortcut key. Mac computers have a default setting for locking your screen when put into sleep mode, so this shortcut performs the same function.

If you have disabled this default setting, sleep mode will not lock your Mac computer.

Using Hot Corners

Hot corners are a neat feature in Mac that lets you perform a predetermined function when the mouse cursor goes to a particular corner.

Here’s how you can set it to lock your computer:

Open System preference from the Apple menu. Choose Desktop & Screen Saver settings and go to the Screen Saver tab. Select Hot Corners option at the bottom.

The four blank options correspond to their specific corner. You can click on them and set any one of them to Lock screen.

Click on OK.

Using Auto-Timeout Function

Your Mac computer will automatically put itself into sleep mode after some period of inactivity. You can customize this setting to lock your screen from one minute of inactivity to never locking your screen.

However, you must first ensure the default setting of sleep mode locking the computer is enabled.

Here’s how you can perform this method:

Access System Preference by pressing on the Apple menu. Go to Security & Privacy, and make sure the Require Password option is enabled. The setting beside this option should be set to immediately.

In System Preference again, open the Energy Saver setting. Turn the slider to set your desired lock screen timeout.



Using Terminal

You can also use terminal commands to lock your Mac computer. To do so, follow the steps below: