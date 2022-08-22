How to Lock a Facebook Profile on PC or Mobile

If you are someone who is very concerned about privacy, Facebook has a profile lock feature that limits content visibility. Since there is no such feature to know who viewed your Facebook profile, you are literally unaware of who is stalking your profile.

Therefore, your profile may be prone to hacking or misuse by others without you even knowing about it. In such a case, using a profile lock on Facebook is the best option. However, you might have trouble turning on this feature as it is geographically restricted in several regions.

So, in this article, let us guide you with simple steps on how to do it.

What Happens When You Lock Your Facebook Profile?

Basically, if you put a lock on your Facebook profile, it will limit your profile content visibility to the public. When someone you’re not friends with on Facebook searches your account, they can see very little of your About Information. Your contents will be visible to your Facebook Friends only.

Below, you can check out what contents will be limited if you turn on this feature.

Your New and Old posts on Facebook

Your Profile Picture or Cover photo in full Size

Your Facebook Stories

Note: Even if you have set any posts on Public in the past, the Profile lock feature will automatically change it to Friends.

How to Lock Facebook Profile?

Firstly, this feature must be available in your region to lock your Facebook profile. You cannot see the option if it is restricted in your area. However, if Facebook has introduced this feature to your geographical location, you can put a lock on your profile through profile settings.

Follow the given steps for mobile and website:

On Mobile

Launch the Facebook app and Log In to your account Navigate to three horizontal lines, Menu icon At the top, tap on Your Facebook name to go to your profile Then, next to Edit Profile, tap on the three dots to expand Profile Settings Choose Lock Profile

Again, tap on the Lock Your Profile option to confirm

On Website

Go to the Facebook website on your web browser Login to your account and navigate to Your Profile in the top right corner Then, under Edit Profile, click on the three dots icon From the option, select Lock Profile

Click on Lock Profile to confirm Finally, choose OK

How to Lock Facebook Profile Picture?

You can lock your account profile picture with the Profile Guard on Facebook. Other Facebook users cannot download or share your profile picture if you turn on this feature. It will save you from others misusing your profile picture.

However, Facebook has introduced this feature in certain regions only. Therefore, you can see this option on your account if available in your area. You must note that you can not turn on this feature on your PC.

Follow the steps given below:

Launch the Facebook app and go to Your Profile Tap on your Profile Picture and choose Turn on Profile Picture Guard

Tap on Next to proceed Choose Save to confirm; your profile picture is now locked with a profile guard.

How to Lock Facebook Profile on Geo-restricted Area?

Technically, you can not lock your profile in a geo-restricted area. However, you can still adjust your account privacy settings similar to the Profile Lock Feature. You can change your audience and visibility settings to Friends or Friends of Friends Only.

You can change various privacy settings to limit your profile content to the public. Before you begin with the steps, check out the settings you need to adjust below.

On Mobile

Open the Facebook app and log in to your account Tap on the Menu icon, i.e., three horizontal lines Go to Settings and locate Audience and Visibility

Tap on each feature to adjust the settings

On Web

Launch Facebook on your web browser Sign in to your account Click on your Profile icon at the top right Choose Settings & Privacy > Settings

Click on Each feature and adjust the Privacy Settings

How to Unlock Facebook Profile?

If you want to unlock your profile, you can do it from your profile page. After unlocking your profile, your content’s visibility will increase to more audiences on Facebook.

Check out the steps for it below.