How to Lock Screen For Kids on iPhone and Android

Nowadays, kids will only stay put after getting their hands on a smartphone. However, you also don’t want them to mess up your important settings or lock themself on what they are currently doing.

If your kids are watching YouTube videos, they may accidentally close the video or turn off the device. To stop your kids from making random taps, you can use an in-built smartphone feature.

Through the lock screen feature, you can temporarily lock the device’s screen while the app is still open and stop your kids from randomly going through your phone.

How to Lock Screen For Kids on iPhone?

You can easily lock the iPhone’s screen from touches while the content is playing. Apple has provided an in-built feature called Guided access. It’s a lifesaving feature, especially if you are a parent and have kids.

With this feature, you can restrict the apps, prevent accidental app purchases, and many more.

Step 1: Setting up the Guided Access

You are required to set up a few things before you can use this feature. It won’t take long and can be done in just a couple of steps. So, let’s see how to do it.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Go to Accessibility.

Scroll down and tap on Guided Access.

Toggle on the Guided Access.

Then, tap on Passcode Settings. Next, Click on Set Guided Access Passcode. Then, set up a Six-digit passcode.

Also, most importantly, ensure to toggle on the Accessibility Shortcut.



Step 2: Restricting the Screen

Once you set it up, you can now use it on your desired apps. As a reference, we have chosen the YouTube app. Follow the below steps to lock the app when the display is on.

Open YouTube (or your desired apps). Open the desired video in full screen. Now, you need to tap three times on the Power button (also known as the Side button).

Once you tap, their guided access menu will appear. Then, you need to tap on Options.

Toggle off these options: Motion, Keyboards, and Touch. Tap Done.

Next, Tap on Start. You are required to enter the guided access passcode. (Now, the screen will be locked)



To unlock the locked screen, you need to tap on the power button three times and enter the guided access passcode.

How to Lock Screen For Kids on Android?

Similar to iPhone’s guided access feature, Android has an option called Pin screen. However, it’s less advanced than the iPhone but will get the job done. The primary purpose of this Pin feature is to give access to only a desired app.

For example, when you pin on YouTube. Now, you can only access that app which means you can’t close it or make changes. However, you have full control over that app and can respond to your finger touches only within that app.

Step 1: Setting up Pin Screen Feature

Here, you are required to set up the settings called pin windows to lock the phone’s screen. Follow the below steps to set it up.

Open the device’s settings. Go to Biometrics and Security.

Scroll down and tap on Other security settings.

Tap on Pin windows and toggle it on. You can also toggle on Ask for PIN/Pattern before unpinning.



Step 2: Restricting the Screen With Pin Screen

After you set it up, you can effortlessly use it to lock the screen on a specific app. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the recent apps. (Make sure YouTube is running in the background) Navigate to YouTube and tap on the YouTube icon on the top.

Then, tap on Pin this app. (Now, the YouTube app is locked)



To unlock the screen on Android, you need to tap on the recent and back keys simultaneously. (If you are using gesture navigation, swipe up and hold). Then, you may be required to enter the pin only if you have toggled on the ask for the pin before unpinning.

Using Third-Party Apps

The in-built lock screen features work well most of the time. However, if you want more features, you may want to install third-party apps for this specific purpose. You can try apps like Touch Lock, Lock my touch, touch protector, etc. You can also find tons of alternatives to these apps.

But, as these are third-party apps, they may not be secure and can harm your device. Likewise, you might be bombarded with ads. So, we highly recommend using your device’s built-in tool rather than relying on other third-party apps.