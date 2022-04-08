how to lock your netflix profile

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services in the world. Its account sharing feature allows users to create up to five different profiles with their own settings and preferences.

But the issue is that anyone with an account password can easily access any profile and change the settings, watch a show or do all sorts of things.

This can hinder the viewing experience of a user. That’s why Netflix launched a feature that allows users to lock profiles with a 4-digit pin.

Can We Lock Netflix Profiles?

Netflix recently introduced the lock feature on profiles. This feature allows users sharing a Netflix account to have some privacy in their viewing activities.

When you lock your profile, Netflix will ask for a pin each time someone wants to access it.

But, the problem is you can only set a lock on your Netflix profile using a browser. You can’t do this through the Netflix app.

Why Lock Netflix Profile?

The first thing that comes to mind is privacy. You might not want others to see what shows you’re watching or like to watch. Locking your Netflix profile will allow you to block those prying eyes of others.

Similarly, there can be other reasons like:

To restrict kids from accessing inappropriate content for their age through your profile. To avoid mix-up playlists on your profile To streamline your viewing process

How Do I Lock My Netflix Profile?

Setting a pin for your Netflix profile is pretty straightforward and only takes about 5-10 minutes. So, If you want to lock your Netflix profile but don’t know how then go through the steps below:

Log in to your Netflix account on a browser Go to any profile and click on the profile icon at the top-right corner Click on “Account“

On Profile & Parental controls, click on the profile you want to lock Click on Change, next to profile lock

Enter the password of your account and click Continue

Check the “Require a pin to access profile” box Enter a 4-digit PIN and click Save



Now you’ve successfully locked your profile.

Why My Locked Profile Doesn’t Ask for the Pin?

On some devices, the locked profile only requires the pin to watch TV shows or Movies but not to access the profile. This is due to the incompatibility with the device.

Currently, there’s no solution to this problem. You can use your browser to watch Netflix shows and movies instead of the app to avoid this issue.

But sometimes, a browser will automatically open a locked profile when you sign in. This is because the browser remembers the last profile you opened and automatically opens it again.

To avoid automatic sign-in, be sure to clear your browser’s cookies.

How to Turn on the Viewing Restriction on Your Netflix Profile?

Besides profile lock, another helpful feature allows users to set restrictions on a specific profile.

This can be helpful if you have children using your Netflix account. You can set restrictions based on their age, and the profile will only allow content appropriate for that age.

To turn on the viewing restriction on a profile, go through the steps below:

Open your Netflix account on your browser On the profile window, click on Manage accounts

Click the edit icon on the profile you want to set restrictions to

Under maturity Settings, click Edit and enter the account password

sSelect the maturity ratings as per the child’s age

Note: You can also restrict specific movies or shows regardless of the maturity ratings. Just enter the name of the movie or the show on the Title restrictions box.

Hit the Save button.



Now the profile will only show appropriate content according to the maturity rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Reset My Profile Lock Pin?

With all the passwords and pins to keep track of, it’s pretty common for anyone to forget one of them.

And the Netflix profile lock pin is no exception.

So if you ever find yourself forgetting the pin of your Netflix profile, you can follow the steps below to recover it.

Open your Netflix account on your browser Click on your profile, and when asked for the 4-digit pin, click on “Forgot pin?”

Enter your Netflix password to confirm

Note: If you don’t know the password, you can click on Forgot password and follow the instructions to reset it.

Enter a new pin and hit Save

Now you can access your profile with the new pin you just set up.

How To Delete A Netflix Profile On Android?

The steps to delete a profile on the android app are as follow: