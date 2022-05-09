Logging out of your mail account is slightly tricky if you are on an iPhone device. Unlike Android devices, where you can easily sign out through the app, there is no direct function for you to log out through the Mail app on your iPhone.

However, this does not mean that you cannot log out from your email accounts. The method simply differs as it takes place in the Settings of your iPhone instead of in the mail app.

So, if you are still confused about the process, let’s look at how you can log out of the mail app on your iPhone devices.

How to Log Out of Mail on iPhone

As mentioned, logging out of your email accounts on your iPhone devices takes place in your phone’s settings. So, instead of being frustrated and deleting the entire Mail app and reinstalling it again, we have presented some step-by-step guides to signing out of your email accounts used on your Mail app.

Log Out of Specific Mail Accounts on iPhone

If you no longer want to use specific mail accounts, then signing out of your account is the best option. In most cases, users might have logged in to their mail app through Gmail or Outlook email accounts.

Signing out of any email account follows the same process, regardless of the email service provider you may have signed in with your device.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Open and locate the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on the Mail app. Now, tap on the Accounts option. Here, you will see a list of all the accounts that are signed in on your device. Now, tap on the account you want to Sign out of. If you want to keep the Contacts, Calendars, Notes, or Reminders from the associated email account, you can simply toggle off the Mail option. This option will only deactivate the account from your Mail app. Alternatively, you can also completely remove the email account by tapping on the Delete button. Tap on the Delete from My iPhone to confirm your action.

Depending upon which iOS version you are on, the steps to signing out of your account might vary. For older versions, you might have to go through the Accounts & Password options or the Mail, Contacts, Calendars option, from where you can simply toggle off the Mail option or remove it.

Note: Please be rest assured that this method does not delete your account. It simply removes it from the Mail app, so you don’t need to worry about this process permanently deleting your email account.

Log Out of iCloud Mail on iPhone

If you have an iCloud mail, removing your account might take some extra steps if you are following the above-stated process. On the other hand, you can also go through the Apple ID banner on your settings for more easy access.

Here is how you can do it:

Launch the Settings app from your iPhone device. Tap on your Apple ID banner at the top section. Now, tap on the iCloud option. Here, locate the iCloud Mail app and turn off the toggle for it.

Alternatively, you can completely sign out of your iCloud account. To do so, head back to the previous Apple ID page, scroll down to the bottom section and click on the Sign Out button.

Here, you will be asked if you want to keep a copy of your Calendars, Contacts, Keychain, and Safari. Toggle on the data you want to keep and click on the Sign Out button located on the top-right of our screen.

Tap on the Sign Out option again to confirm your action.

Log Out of Your Email Account on Gmail App

Luckily for users who have installed the Gmail app, you can easily navigate by signing in and out of your account. But, for users who are still confused about the Gmail app interface on the iPhone device, here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and launch the Gmail app from your device. Head over to the top-right corner and tap on the Profile icon. Here, select the Manage Accounts on this device from the list of options.

Locate the account you want to delete and Tap on the Remove from this device button.

Alternatively, you can also turn off the toggle to temporarily deactivate the email account. From the pop-up, click on the Remove option to confirm your action.

Log Out of Your Email Account on Outlook App

Removing an email account is pretty straightforward if you are on the Outlook app. However, if you constantly use the PC version to log out, the difference in interface might confuse some. So, here are some steps you can follow to avoid such issues.

Open the Outlook app from your device. Head over to your Profile icon located on the top-left-hand corner of your screen. Now, tap on the Gear icon from the bottom-left corner. Here, select the email you want to log out of. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the Delete Account.

Tap on the Delete button again to confirm your action.

Related Questions

How to Add an Email Account on Your iPhone?

Like logging out of your email accounts, you will have to go through the iPhone Settings to log in to your email account. It follows a very similar process to when you are logging out of your email account.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate and open up your Settings app. Now, scroll down and tap on the Mail app. Then, tap on the Accounts option. Under the Account section, tap on Add Account. Next, select your email service provider, enter your log-in credentials, and follow the on-screen instructions. If you don’t see your provider in the options, tap on the Other option and follow the on-screen instructions to add your account manually. Finally, tap on the Save button located on the top-right of your screen to apply the changes. Now, check if your recently added account appears in your Mail app.

Note:Depending on your email service provider, the process of adding an account might vary. So, you may need to follow a few additional steps.