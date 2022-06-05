Are you tired of playing Pokémon Go or addicted to the point that you see Pokémon everywhere? Nevertheless, I will provide you ways to log out of Pokémon go.

A word of caution, once you deactivate your Pokémon Go account, you won’t be able to recover your saved data. So, with that said, let’s get started.

How to Log out of Pokémon Go

There are several ways to log out of Pokémon Go. You can either clear data, log out from within a game, or complete request deletion of the account. The first and second methods switch accounts for players to play on various accounts.

You can log out of Pokémon Go and log back in with all the saved files and Pokémon you have caught if you apply the first and second methods. Applying the third method will completely wipe your Pokémon Go saved files.

Here are steps for you to follow to Log out of Pokémon Go.

Logging Out from Settings

Opening the game will direct you towards the main screen, where you stand in the middle of the map. Here are the instructions you should follow in order to sign out of Pokémon Go.

Tap on the Pokeball that is in the lower center of the screen.

Tap on the setting, which is located in the upper right corner of the screen.



The game will direct you to the Settings menu with lots of options. Scroll down to the ACCOUNTS section. You will have your username written; just below your username, there is an option of SIGN OUT.

4) A message will pop up. Are you sure you want to sign out? Tap on Yes. The screen will go blank for a while, and you will be back on the home screen with two options, RETURNING PLAYER & NEW PLAYER.



From here, you can log in with your old accounts or make a new account if you want to.

Clear Data

One of the simplest ways to log out of Pokémon Go is to Clear data. Clearing data on an android phone can be different from an iPhone, but the process is not that difficult.

Long press Pokémon Go(Some phones require your application to be on the home page.)

App will provide you with various options. Click app info. Look for the option Clear data. A new menu will appear with two options. Click Clear all data.



By clearing data , you will be now able to start from the beginning and log in once again with a new account.

Delete Pokémon Go Account

If you want to completely wipe your progress out of existence, then deleting a Pokémon Go account is the answer.

In order to delete a Pokémon Go account, you will need to provide your trainer nickname and have access to the email linked to Pokémon Go.

A word of warning that you won’t be able to retrieve your saved account once you go through this process.

To permanently delete your Pokémon Go account, Submit a request to Niantic Support and select “Delete my account” from the drop down menu.

Please note that Account deletion requests may take weeks to process.

Niantic lab will send you mail asking for confirmation.

To permanently delete your account, please confirm this request by copying and pasting the following code into your reply in the next 30 days: D31373M3.

After replying with the correct codes, your account will be permanently deleted.

Related Questions

How Can I Name My Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

You can go to the Pokémon section by tapping pokeball in the middle of the screen. From there you can select the Pokémon you want to name. Tap the name of the Pokémon and Give it your own name.

How Many Pokémon Are There in Pokémon Go?

There are a total of 728 Pokémons in Pokémon Go.