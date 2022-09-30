In recent days, looping videos have taken internet by storm. It is a fun little activity to make a humorous moment on repeat. Considering this growing popularity, several social media platforms and device manufacturers have integrated this feature into their devices.

You can easily loop a video on your iPhone using the built-in and official tools like Photos and iMovie. For whatever reasons you may want to use it, we’ll guide you through the different methods to loop a video on your iPhone.

How to Loop a Video on iPhone?

If you want to loop a short video, you can use your Photos app. However, if you’re going with a long video, you may require to use iMovie or some third-party apps. With the methods explained below, you can also take a new video or you can loop an existing video.

Through Default Photos App

This is a built-in feature on the iPhone. But, you must enable it while using your camera app. With this feature, your iPhone can record 1.5 seconds of moving pictures when you click the shutter button. If you have already turned on and captured images with Live Photo, you can quickly check on the Photos app and use the loop feature.

Here’s how you can use this Loop feature.

Open the Camera app and Select Live Photo.

Then, Capture a picture. And Open the Photos app to see that picture. Hold that picture, and you will see the small video moments it captures. Also, you will see a Live option at the top left. Click on it and Select Loop. Your video will keep playing from the start.



Use the SlideShow

This is another built-in feature method you can try to make a loop video. For this method to work, you need first to create a new album. Here we have shown a simple way to make a loop video using your Photos app.

Open the Photos app. Select the video that you want to make a loop. Then, tap on the Share icon.

Click on Add to Album.

Make a New Album and Add it to that Album. Now, go back to the Photos Album menu and Click on that album that you have recently added to the video. Click on the Three-dots and Tap on Slideshow.

Then, tap on Options. Then, Toggle On Repeat.



Using iMovie

iMovie is the official video editing app developed by Apple for its users. If you haven’t installed iMovie, you can install it from the App Store for free. It is a powerful video editing tool and can be used for many purposes.

Here are the steps to make a loop video using iMovie.

Open the iMovie app. Tap Movie.

Select the video you want to create a loop. And Click on Create Movie. Tap on the video and a yellow box will appear. With that, you can trim the video if you want. Once done, Tap on Duplicate.

The more you tap duplicate, the new layer of video will be created. You may also notice the Transition icon in the middle of the video section. If you don’t want any transition, tap the icon and click on None.

Click on Done. Tap on the Share button and Click on Save Video. Then it will export video to your photos app.



Using Shortcut App

The shortcut is another official app made by Apple. With the Shortcut app, you can experiment things on your Apple. If you don’t know, you can also create a loop video. Well, it’s not exactly called a loop. But, it lets you create a GIF.

Follow the below steps to loop the video using Shortcut.

Open the Shortcut app. Tap on Gallery at the bottom right corner.

Type GIF in the search bar. And, Select Make a GIF.

Then, tap Add Shortcut. Navigate to My Shortcut. Then Click on All Shortcuts. Tap on Make GIF.

Select the video by tapping on it. You can trim the videos if you like by sliding the edges. Click on Save when the part of the video you would like is shown in the yellow box.

Tap Done. And your GIF will be saved on the photos app.

Other Alternative Methods

There are other options available for you to loop a video. Here we have shared additional methods that you can try. Let’s see what those apps are and how you can loop on them.

On Snapchat

Many teenagers use this popular instant messaging app to snap pictures and videos. With it, you can easily loop a video. However, you cannot make a long loop video because the video duration is limited to only 60 seconds.

But if you want to create a short loop, here are the steps.

Open Snapchat. Shoot a new video or open an existing video. Tap on the Loop icon to make the video loop.

Tap on Save, which will store on your local Gallery (Photos app).



Using Third-Party Apps

Another easiest way to make a loop video on an iPhone is through third-party apps. You can find tons of loop video-making apps on your iPhone Store. You can try apps like CapCut, Boomerang, Loopideo, etc. These third-party apps may help you.

However, as these are not official apps from your device’s manufacturer, they may store your data and use it for other purposes. However, not all apps do such activities, but before you download any third-party apps, do research and read reviews.