While Google Docs is mostly known for editing documents online, you can do various other things like making a brochure.

You can design and customize the brochure as much as you want according to your needs. Likewise, you can also use the Google Docs free brochure templates to get started quickly.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the article to learn how you can make a brochure both manually and using a template.

How to Make a Brochure on Google Docs?

As mentioned above, you can create the brochure from scratch. For this, you will need to adjust page settings, insert various elements and format them for a better design.

On the other hand, you can import a default template provided by Google Docs and make changes to it.

Create a Brochure Manually

Since you are starting from scratch, it may take a while. Therefore, you can skip directly to the template method if you want to create the brochure quickly.

But if you want full customization and design each element individually, continue reading the section below. Follow along these three steps to create a brochure manually.

Adjust Your Page Settings

Before you start adding different elements to the brochure, you may want to consider customizing what your page should look like first. For this, you can follow the steps below.

Open a document. Navigate to File > Page Setup. Set the page color, margins, and orientation according to your preferences. Then, click the Format menu at the top. Next, hover over Columns > More options. Depending upon whether you want a bi-fold or tri-fold brochure page, select the number of columns next to the Number of columns field.

Insert Various Elements

After you are done setting up the page settings, you may need to insert various types of elements such as tables, pictures, text boxes, and different kinds of shapes.

Luckily, you can find all these settings inside the Insert menu.

For Images

Navigate to Insert > Image. Choose an option depending on where you want to get the images from.

For instance, you have the options to insert from the web, your google drive, an image URL, or upload from your system.

For Tables

Select Insert > Table. Hover over the small grids to specify the number of rows and columns. The visual representation makes it even easier to do so.

For Drawings

To create a drawing, you can select the Insert > Drawing > New option. Then, you can draw anything on the blank canvas with the help of lines, shapes, arrows, and text boxes available on its interface.

Likewise, you can insert various other elements such as date, chart, special characters, and many more under the Insert menu.

Format the Brochure

You can format each content on the document with the help of the Format menu. Just navigate to the Format menu and select an option accordingly.

Nevertheless, some common usages mentioned below might be useful for formatting the brochure.

Resize an Image

To resize an image,

Select the image. Drag the small square in the direction where you want it to expand/shrink. You can use the diagonal squares to resize them simultaneously in the horizontal and vertical directions.

Place the Image

Whether you want to place the image inline with the text or around it, you can do it as follows.

Select the image you want to move around. Use the different text wrap options that appear below the image.

Formatting Text and Paragraph

You can navigate to the Format menu to customize text and paragraphs in various ways.

However, you can access most of them along with options like alignment, line spacing, and numbering from the navbar on the main page.

Using a Template

If you are in a hurry or want to get a headstart on making the brochure, you can use the Google Docs free template. Here’s how you can do it.

Log in to a browser with a google account and open Google Docs. Then, click Blank to start with a new document or open one of your saved documents. Then, click the File menu on the top left corner. Select New > From template gallery. Scroll down to the Work section and click the Brochure option. Google Docs provides two options; Modern Writer and Geometric. Choose one to your liking.

The default filename is Brochure. So, click on it, and replace it with the name you want. Finally, customize the template according to your preferences.

Since you don’t have many template options on Google Docs, you may not find a suitable one for you. Therefore, you can download and use many third-party templates freely available on the Internet.

However, be cautious while downloading from external sites and only download from a trusted site if possible.

How to Create a Bi-Fold Brochure?

You can create a bi-fold brochure as follows:

First, navigate to File > Page setup. Under the Pages tab, set the orientation to Landscape. Also, adjust the page margin, paper size, and page color according to your preferences. Next, click the Format menu and hover over the Columns option. Select the option that visually represents two columns. Start adding the necessary contents and format them as explained in the above sections.

Save and Use the Brochure for Later

After creating the brochure using the above methods, you can reuse it multiple times as a template in the future.

Save the brochure with a name you will remember(E.g., BrochureTemplate). Next time you want to use the template, search for it on the search bar and open it. Then, click File and select the Make a copy option to use the template without modifying its original contents.

How to Print a Brochure Double-Sided?

After done creating the brochure, you may require to print it. If you want to print it double-sided, follow the steps below.