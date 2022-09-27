Templates are a great way to create consistency throughout documents. Google Docs offers several library templates of its own. If you own the paid subscription to Google Workspace, you could even create your own custom template!

Creating templates could be especially useful for professionals, whether it is to hand out an assignment or create reports. You could also create templates for your personal use, like creating a journal. Although creating a template is a premium feature, there is a workaround you could try to create a template in the free version.

How to Make a Google Docs Template?

If you own a paid subscription to Google Workspace, you will have a dedicated feature for creating a template. However, you will need to double-check with your organization on whether it supports it or not. The steps can get a bit longer for users with the free version of Google Docs.

Submit Template

You can use this method if you own the version of Google Docs. In addition, your version of Google Docs from the workspace needs to support you in creating a custom template. Refer to the following steps to create your own template on Google Docs:

Launch your browser and open Google Docs. If you haven’t already, sign in to your Google Account. Depending on if you have already created the document you want to turn into a template, open it. If not, create a new document. Click on the Template gallery from your home screen in the top-right corner of your window.

Select your organization. Click on the Submit Template button.

From the window, click on the Select a Document button. Locate, then select your document. If you wish to submit a copy of the document and not the original file, select the box next to Submit a copy of this file instead of the original.

Give your template a name under Title.

Select a Category.

Click Submit.



Manually Create a Template

You could still create a template if you do not own the paid subscription to Google Workspace. However, the process can be understandably tedious. You’ll need to create copies of your document and use them as templates.

Follow these steps to create a template on Google Docs manually:

Head to Google Docs from your browser. Create a new document or open the document you wish to create a template for. From the menubar, head to File. Select Make a copy.

In the new window, name the document as “Template”. Set the location of your document under Folder and set additional permissions according to your preference. Click Make a copy.



You can use a copy of the document as a template. Depending on the times you need to use the template, make a copy of the original document and use it as a template.

Use Library Templates

Google Docs offers several templates you could choose from absolutely for free. You could choose templates from categories such as Resumes, Letters, Work, Education, and many more. Each template offers unique elements like attractive fonts and colorful illustrations.

If you’re interested in checking these templates out, follow these steps:

Head to the Google Docs homepage. Select Template Gallery from the top-right corner of the window.

Scroll down for more templates. To select a template, click on it once, and Google Docs will automatically open it for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Can’t I See the Template Gallery?

You may have hidden the template gallery option if you cannot see the template gallery. You can re-enable seeing the template gallery from the Settings. Refer to the following steps to enable Template Gallery:

From the Docs homepage, select the hamburger menu on the top-left.

Select Settings.

Under Templates, select the box next to Display recent templates on home screens.

Click OK.

How Do I Make Google Docs Look Pretty?

You could use several customizing features to make your document on Google Docs look attractive. For starters, you could use text formatting tools like changing the font, size, and color. If you wish, you could add pictures and even digital signatures where applicable.